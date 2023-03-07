Connect with us

News Asia News

Japan's Purposefully Destroyed New H3 Rocket Minutes After Its Launch
Advertisement

News News Asia

South Korea Intends To Resolve Its Forced Labor Feud With Japan

News Asia Business

China Targets A 5% Economic Growth Rate For This Year

News Asia News

South Korea, U.S. Armies Announced Their Largest Field Exercise In 5 Years

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Governor in Philippines, 5 Others Assassinated By Armed Gunmen

News Chiang Rai News News Asia

Ashes of 17-Year-Old "Wild Boars" Footballer Return to Chiang Rai

News News Asia

UN Accuses Myanmar's Junta of Waging War on Civilians

News News Asia Politics

Cambodia's Hun Sen Jails Opposition Leader Kem Sokha for 27 Years

News News Asia Politics

China's Xi Jinping to Tighten His Grip on Power

News News Asia Tourism

Chinese Tourism in Thailand Hindered By High Flight Prices

News Asia News

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing

News Asia News

China To Train Foreign Astronauts For Space Station Missions

News News Asia

Japan's Birth Rate Drops Below 800,000 For The First Time In 2022

News News Asia

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers

News Crime News Asia

Police Find 58-Year-Old Finnish Man With Throat Slashed

News ASEAN News Asia

Cambodia Chooses Solar Energy Over Damming the Mekong River

News News Asia

Japan To Ease Border Controls For Chinese Tourists Starting March 1

News News Asia

Severed Head of Hong Kong Actress Abby Choi Found in Soup Pot

News Asia News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Hokkaido In Japan

News Asia Tech

China Invents Remote Kissing Device For Long-Distance Relationships

News Asia

Japan’s Purposefully Destroyed New H3 Rocket Minutes After Its Launch

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Japan

(CTN NEWS) – TOKYO – Because the ignition for the second stage of the nation’s first new rocket series failed in more than two decades, Japan’s space agency purposefully destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch on Tuesday.

The H3’s failure was a loss for Japan’s space program—and possibly for its missile monitoring program—and a letdown for space enthusiasts pulling for Tuesday’s retrial.

It came three weeks after an aborted launch due to a different issue.

Fans and locals celebrated as the white-headed H3 rocket launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan and climbed into the clear sky.

The second stage split as intended, and the rocket followed its intended trajectory, however, the ignition failed, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

People watch as an H3 rocket is launched at a field in Minamitane town in Kagoshima, southern Japan Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

Officials from JAXA expressed regret for the mishap and said that about 14 minutes after liftoff, a command to destroy the rocket was transmitted since it couldn’t accomplish its objective.

According to Yasuhiro Funo of JAXA, the second stage and its cargo plunged into the deep ocean off the eastern coast of the Philippines.

He said the rocket needed to be destroyed since it was hazardous and would not reach the intended orbit while carrying a lot of fuel.

There have been no reports of losses or injuries due to the rocket’s disintegration or falling debris.

The Advanced Land Observation Satellite, or ALOS-3, was launched on the rocket along with an experimental infrared sensor created by the Defense Ministry to track military activity, including missile launches.

ALOS-3 is primarily responsible for Earth observation and data collection for disaster response and mapmaking.

According to the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, and Science and Technology Katsuhiko Hara, no plans exist to replace the older version of ALOS with a different satellite launch system.

An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Japan’s space agency intentionally destroyed the H3 rocket moments into its launch Tuesday after the ignition for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades failed. (Kyodo News via AP)

An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

He didn’t specify whether or how the delay may damage the ability to detect missiles and disasters.

Since a smaller Epsilon-series solid-fueled rocket intended to launch scientific satellites crashed in October, two failures have occurred in the past six months.

Moreover, an engine development holdup caused the H3 launch to be postponed by more than two years.

An electrical issue following the main engine ignition caused a launch attempt in February to be canceled just before liftoff, narrowly saving the rocket.

Further delays are anticipated, but according to JAXA officials, understanding the malfunction and reestablishing trust comes first.

At a joint news conference, JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa stated, “Finding the cause and regaining confidence in our rockets is our top concern. “We must determine what we must do to complete the next launch effectively.”

Global competition, according to Yamakawa, is still significant.

“Delays and higher expenses are both burdens, but we will attain overall international competitiveness from the standpoint of cost and user-friendliness in delivering satellites,”

An H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

The H3 rocket, Japan’s first new series in at than 22 years, was created by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for 200 billion yen ($1.47 billion) to replace the H-2A rocket, which will be retired after its upcoming 50th launch.

Compared to the 53-meter-long (174-foot) H-2A, the H3, which is around 60 meters (196 ft) long, can carry greater cargo.

However, to attract more commercial launch customers, its launch cost has been reduced roughly in half to about 50 million yen ($368,000) by simplifying its design, manufacture, and operation.

By changing the combustion process, the newly developed primary engine for hydrogen employs fewer parts.

The space launch industry is getting increasingly crowded with big participants like SpaceX and Arianespace.

RELATED CTN NEW:

California Governor Bans Business with Walgreens Over Abortion Pills Distribution

Why Are Russians Buying Real Estate in Phuket?

The Best Airports In The World: A Look At The ACI’s Airport Service Quality Awards
Related Topics:
Continue Reading