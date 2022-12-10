Connect with us

Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4
Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4

Published

44 seconds ago

on

Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4

(CTN NEWS) – In Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, ten miners were killed and four others rescued in a coal mine explosion on Friday.

“After a search, the final victim was discovered in an 800-foot-long (240-meter) tunnel. The majority of the casualties had burned.” According to Octavian, a regional search and rescue organization spokesman.

“all survivors had breathing difficulties and were taken away for more care and care. Like many Indonesians, goes by just one name.”

The methane-related explosion took place in the privately owned mine in the Sawahlunto district.

To make the mine safe for entry, rescuers employed blowers and exhaust fans to remove the mine’s gases.
Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4

Rescuers and workers wait at the entrance of a coal mine during the search for victims after an explosion Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Sawahlunto, West Sumatra, Indonesia. A number of people died in the explosion. (AP Photo/Devanya Zianisa)

In light of the location’s difficulty, “the crew struggled to discover victims,” Octavianto stated.

The National Search and Rescue Agency posted videos that showed rescuers escorting casualties on stretchers and providing oxygen from tanks. Others displayed bodies being removed from the pit in yellow corpse bags.

Other dangers that miners encounter include tunnel collapses, flooding, and landslides.

In West Papua, an overloaded truck transporting 29 people crashed and overturned in April, killing 18 people and wounding many more.

Due to shifting ground and abundant mining trenches, a temporary wooden structure in a clandestine gold mine in the province of North Sulawesi fell in February 2019. More than 40 persons passed away and were buried.

