Connect with us

Covid-19 News Asia

How China’s Strict COVID Policies Led to Supply Chain Bottlenecks
Advertisement

Covid-19

COVID-19 Infections in 44 Of Thailand’s Provinces, Over 30,000 New Cases A Day

Covid-19

5 Cases of COVID-19 BA.2.7 Found In Thailand, BA4 & BA5 Are Still Dominant

Covid-19

COVID-19 Sub-Variant Omicron BA.4.6 Is Not Yet Found in Thailand

Covid-19

AstraZeneca Profits Fall, COVID Vaccine Sales Slide

Covid-19 News Asia

30 Indian Students Vaccinated With One Syringe COVID-19 In Madhya Pradesh

Covid-19

Omicron BA.5 Makes Up 82% Of COVID Variants In US: CDC

Covid-19

Registration For Free COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Begins Wednesday At Bang Sue Grand Station

Covid-19

Thailand's COVID-19 Deaths And Serious Cases Are Increasing

Covid-19

China Develops Omicron Vaccines In Multiple Ways

Covid-19

Joe Biden Improving By Taking Additional Medication To Treat Covid,

Covid-19

COVID-19 Variant BA 5, The Most Prevalent In The U.S., How Contagious Is It?

Covid-19

Joe Biden Covid-19 Mild Symptoms Have Been Confirmed By The White House

Covid-19

Omicron Subvariant BA 5: These Are The Symptoms To Look out for

Covid-19

Bangkok Doctor Warns Of Lung Infections Caused By COVID-19 Subvariants

News Asia Covid-19

Beijing Mandates COVID Vaccine Requirements As Cases Grow Nationwide

Covid-19

FDA Panel Recommends Changing The COVID-19 Shots To Combat Omicron This Fall

Covid-19

Thai Doctor Recommended Additional Booster Shots Against Omicron BA.4 & BA.5

Covid-19

Thai Health Officials ‘Concerned’ About The Rise Of Omicron BA4 And BA5 Variants

Covid-19 News Asia

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Pakistan

Covid-19

How China’s Strict COVID Policies Led to Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

8 seconds ago

on

How China’s Strict COVID Policies Led to Supply Chain Bottlenecks

(CTN News) – China’s strict “zero Covid policies’ prevented the spread of Covid-19 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In spite of the ongoing controls, the country’s economy is still suffering and global supply chains are stalled.

CNBC interviewed Steve Morrison, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who said Zero-Covid has become one of the select drivers of the global recession.

China and Shanghai require negative Covid tests for entry into public areas.

After waves of omicron-driven infections, major trade hubs such as Shanghai and Beijing require workers to have negative Covid tests to enter public spaces.

Also, the demanding quarantine and testing rules have slowed down truckers on the road, increasing the time it takes for goods to reach Chinese ports.

Manufacturing in China has been forced into a closed-loop system, similar to the “bubble” strategy, where factory workers live on-site.

Tesla and Foxconn, a manufacturer of iPhones, have implemented closed-loop systems.

Furthermore, poor weather, labor challenges, and abnormal demand patterns have also disrupted supply chains.

In an interview with CNBC, Simon Geale, executive vice president of procurement at Proxima, said supply chains thrive on predictability. “And for many businesses, China is predictably unpredictable at the moment.”

Related CTN News:

COVID-19 Sub-Variant Omicron BA.4.6 Is Not Yet Found in Thailand
Kabul Mosque is Ripped Apart by a Deadly Blast, 21 People Died
Gunmen Kill Two Policeman Guarding Polio Vaccination Team In Pakistan
Related Topics:
Continue Reading