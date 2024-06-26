Heatwave Killed at Least 450 People in Pakistan

(CTN News) – A scorching heatwave that has struck Pakistan’s largest city has killed at least 450 people in the previous four days, a top NGO stated on Wednesday.

The Edhi Foundation reported receiving at least 427 bodies over the last four days, omitting Wednesday, while the Sindh government released 23 bodies on Tuesday from three government hospitals.

Karachi, Pakistan’s port city, has been battered by excessive hot weather since Saturday, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius for the third straight day on Wednesday, which is too hot for coastal areas.

We have four mortuaries in Karachi, and we have run out of space to retain any more bodies, according to Faisal Edhi, the Foundation’s director.

Edhi Trust is Pakistan’s largest charity foundation, providing a variety of free or subsidized services to the destitute, homeless, orphaned street children, abandoned babies, and abusive women.

The unfortunate fact is that many of these bodies came from locations where there is a lot of load shedding, even in the hardest weather, he said.

Edhi stated that the majority of the remains belonged to homeless individuals and drug users on the streets. The intense heatwave got to them since these folks spent their entire day out in the open looking for solutions, he added, adding that only government hospitals or where they were initially taken can tell you the true cause of death.

He stated that 135 remains were arrived at their morgues on Tuesday, with 128 arriving on Monday.

Karachites must also endure extended hours of load shedding in several places, with the electrical supplier, Karachi Electric, now alleging that power outages are necessary because the Sindh government has yet to pay Rs 10 billion in dues.

The cosmopolitan city, which also serves as Pakistan’s financial capital, is home to millions of migrants from around the country, as well as from Afghanistan and other African countries, including hundreds of thousands of drug addicts who live on the streets.