Connect with us

News Asia

Heatwave Killed at Least 450 People in Pakistan
Advertisement

News Asia

China and Taiwan Exchange Barbs Over Democracy and Despotism

News News Asia

India Shuns Beijing's Requests to Resume Direct Flights Over Border Issues

News News Asia

Report Finds US 15 Years Behind China on Nuclear Power Technology

News News Asia

15 Passengers Killed and 44 Injured after Trains Collide in Western India

News News Asia

Health Officials in Japan Warn Visitors Over Flesh-Eating Bacteria

News Asia

Police Arrest Five for Brutal Camel Abuse in Sanghar District: Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

News Asia

Singapore Closes Beaches After Oil Spill From Bunker Tanker

News Business News Asia

High Speed Train Between Thailand and China Gets One Step Closer

Crime News Asia

Philippines Cracks Down on Illegal Offshore Gambling Sites

News Asia

Pakistan to Celebrate Eidul Azha on June 17: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Confirms

News Asia

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Official at Chandigarh Airport

News Asia

Narendra Modi Set to take PM oath for 3rd time on June 8

News Asia World News

Pakistan's Top Court Acquits Imran Khan of Leaking State Secrets Charge

Crime News Asia

Banker in China Sentenced to Death for Accepting Bribes

News Asia

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-05-2024: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

News Asia

Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar

News Asia

Police Files Complaint Against PM Modi Over Controversial Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

News Asia

NDMA Warns of June Extreme Heatwave in Sindh and Punjab

News Asia

LignoSat: World's First Wooden Satellite Built by Japanese Researchers To Launch in Sept

News Asia

Heatwave Killed at Least 450 People in Pakistan

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Heatwave Killed at Least 450 People in Pakistan

(CTN News) – A scorching heatwave that has struck Pakistan’s largest city has killed at least 450 people in the previous four days, a top NGO stated on Wednesday.

The Edhi Foundation reported receiving at least 427 bodies over the last four days, omitting Wednesday, while the Sindh government released 23 bodies on Tuesday from three government hospitals.

Karachi, Pakistan’s port city, has been battered by excessive hot weather since Saturday, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius for the third straight day on Wednesday, which is too hot for coastal areas.

We have four mortuaries in Karachi, and we have run out of space to retain any more bodies, according to Faisal Edhi, the Foundation’s director.

Edhi Trust is Pakistan’s largest charity foundation, providing a variety of free or subsidized services to the destitute, homeless, orphaned street children, abandoned babies, and abusive women.

The unfortunate fact is that many of these bodies came from locations where there is a lot of load shedding, even in the hardest weather, he said.

Edhi stated that the majority of the remains belonged to homeless individuals and drug users on the streets. The intense heatwave got to them since these folks spent their entire day out in the open looking for solutions, he added, adding that only government hospitals or where they were initially taken can tell you the true cause of death.

He stated that 135 remains were arrived at their morgues on Tuesday, with 128 arriving on Monday.

Karachites must also endure extended hours of load shedding in several places, with the electrical supplier, Karachi Electric, now alleging that power outages are necessary because the Sindh government has yet to pay Rs 10 billion in dues.

The cosmopolitan city, which also serves as Pakistan’s financial capital, is home to millions of migrants from around the country, as well as from Afghanistan and other African countries, including hundreds of thousands of drug addicts who live on the streets.

 
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading