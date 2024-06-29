Thailand’s DITP Organizes the Gems & Jewelry Fair Gala in Dubai

(CTN News) – Dubai: The “Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair Gala Night: The World’s Leading Gems & Jewelry Destination” was held in Dubai recently. It was organized by the Thai Trade Center Dubai Office and the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), which is part of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. The event’s purpose was to boost Thailand’s foreign commerce and strengthen economic ties.

Leaders in the industry and prospective participants from the private sector convened to participate in commercial talks and strengthen business ties. Among the notable guests were Sorayut Chasombat, the Kingdom of Thailand’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Nipa Nirannoot, Thailand’s consul general in Dubai; Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the director general of DITP; and Sumed Prasongpongchai, the director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand.

Like Thailand in the jewelry and gem sector, the United Arab Emirates plays a major role as a gateway and hub for the trade in these goods. In 2023, over $500 million worth of jewelry and stones were traded between Thailand and the Middle East, with the UAE ranking as Thailand’s biggest trading partner. 50.3% of Thailand’s exports to the Middle East were gems and jewelry valued at $265.37 million sent to the United Arab Emirates. On the other hand, 51.02% of Thailand’s total imports from the UAE were diamonds and jewelry valued at $252.09 million.

Both nations have a special chance to establish a strategic alliance because of the importance of the gem and jewelry industries to both. UAE companies are being invited by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) to take part in the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, which is scheduled to take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on September 9–13, 2024.

Offering many events and acting as a vital commercial hub for the area, the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is a premier global marketplace for gems and jewelry. It is now one of the top four biggest events of its sort worldwide, co-organized by DITP and GIT.

“We warmly invite UAE businesses, whether as exhibitors or buyers, to participate in the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair,” stated DITP Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit. “This is an excellent opportunity to explore new markets, find high-quality suppliers, and enhance your business prospects while fostering valuable connections.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to see the world’s premier diamond and jewelry destination! Join us at the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, September 9–13, 2024, and become part of a worldwide network that links you with possible partners and customers from all over the globe.

