China’s Top Legislator Calls For Increased Stronger Relations With Thailand

(CTN News) – Prior to the 90th anniversary of Thailand’s National Assembly, China called for enhanced relations with Thailand.

According to Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, the Thai National Assembly has made positive contributions to maintaining social justice and promoting economic development.

Legislative bodies in China and Thailand have maintained friendly exchanges, and have played a positive role in promoting China-Thailand cooperation in various fields.

Chairman Li Keqiang congratulated the Thai National Assembly on its 90th anniversary Chinese President Li Keqiang announced on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries that China is willing to work together with Thailand to push forward bilateral relations and bring more benefits to both countries.

“The Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative have contributed Chinese solutions to global development and security governance issues.

As part of the international system with the United Nations at its core, and the international order based on international law, China stands ready to work with Thailand to promote world peace and development.”

A range of seminars and exhibitions were held at Parliament House in Bangkok’s Susit district to promote and sell products from various provinces of Thailand. On July 8, the assembly will come to an end.

