Connect with us

News Asia News

China Tourism Academy Expects Domestic Travel Volume To pass 4.55 Billion In 2023
Advertisement

News Asia News

South Korean Court Recognizes Rights Of Same-Sex Couples

News Asia

Rupee Maintains Positive Momentum Against Dollar, Appreciating 0.36% in Inter-Bank Market"

Entertainment News Asia

Leiji Matsumoto, "Galaxy Express 999," Manga Artist Dies At 85

News News Asia

What Makes Japan So Popular With 'never travelers'?

News Business News Asia

Stocks In Asia Rise As Inflation Worries Linger On Wall Street

News Asia Covid-19 News

Tokyo Reports 992 New COVID-19 Cases

News Asia Covid-19 News

S.Korea New COVID-19 Cases Reach 8-Mon. Low, Deaths & Serious Cases Decline By 4 Mon.

News News Asia

Japan Bids A Fond Farewell To Its Beloved Panda 'Xiang Xiang' Returning To China

News Asia News

North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles At Its Eastern Coast

News News Asia World News

US Blinken Balks at China's Peace Initiative for Ukraine

News Asia News

Kuno National Park: India Receives 12 Cheetahs From South Africa

News Asia News

North Korean Leader Kim Watches Soccer Match With Daughter

News Asia News

Karachi Police Chief Office Attack Kills 7 In Hours-Long Gunbattle

News Asia News

Japanese Government Considers Raising The Age Of Consent From 13

News News Asia

Indian Tax Department Suspects BBC Of Tax Evasion

News Asia Tech

Japan Cancels Launch Of New Missile Sensor-Carrying Rocket

News News Asia

Indian Child Marriage Crackdown Causes Distress To Families

Gaming Business News Asia

Savvy Games Group Invests $265M In Chinese Esports Company VSPO

News News Asia

Indian Tax Department Ends 3-Day Investigation Into BBC's Offices

News Asia

China Tourism Academy Expects Domestic Travel Volume To pass 4.55 Billion In 2023

Published

25 seconds ago

on

China Tourism Academy Expects Domestic Travel Volume To pass 4.55 Billion In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – Since the government ended its zero-COVID policy, which had kept people at home for over three years, China anticipates expanding its tourism business this year, beginning with a crowded and active summer travel season.

According to estimates from the Chinese Tourism Academy, domestic tourist earnings might exceed 4 trillion yuan ($580.8 billion) in 2023, an increase of nearly 95% yearly, and return to approximately 71% of 2019 levels.

In 2023, it is anticipated that there will be 4.55 billion domestic tourists, an increase of 80% over the previous year, and more than 90 million foreign tourists, a rise of 100% over the prior year and a restoration to 31.5% of which was before levels.

 

Tourists stand near a Chinese national flag at a tourist site during the National Day holiday, in the outskirts of Beijing, China October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China Domestic Tourists In Previous Years

Nationally, there were 25.3 billion domestic tourists in 2022, a decrease of 22.1% from the previous year.

According to the research, the summer break is anticipated to usher in a full recovery. “It is envisaged that the tourism market will enter a new channel of expected strengthening in the second quarter,” it stated.

During the epidemic, the travel industry was particularly heavily hit. Travel within China increased after the country’s strict COVID regulations were abandoned, particularly during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which saw a spike in travel.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

South Korean Court Recognizes Rights Of Same-Sex Couples

Leiji Matsumoto, “Galaxy Express 999,” Manga Artist Dies At 85

Rupee Maintains Positive Momentum Against Dollar, Appreciating 0.36% in Inter-Bank Market”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading