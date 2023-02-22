China Tourism Academy Expects Domestic Travel Volume To pass 4.55 Billion In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – Since the government ended its zero-COVID policy, which had kept people at home for over three years, China anticipates expanding its tourism business this year, beginning with a crowded and active summer travel season.

According to estimates from the Chinese Tourism Academy, domestic tourist earnings might exceed 4 trillion yuan ($580.8 billion) in 2023, an increase of nearly 95% yearly, and return to approximately 71% of 2019 levels.

In 2023, it is anticipated that there will be 4.55 billion domestic tourists, an increase of 80% over the previous year, and more than 90 million foreign tourists, a rise of 100% over the prior year and a restoration to 31.5% of which was before levels.

China Domestic Tourists In Previous Years

Nationally, there were 25.3 billion domestic tourists in 2022, a decrease of 22.1% from the previous year.

According to the research, the summer break is anticipated to usher in a full recovery. “It is envisaged that the tourism market will enter a new channel of expected strengthening in the second quarter,” it stated.

During the epidemic, the travel industry was particularly heavily hit. Travel within China increased after the country’s strict COVID regulations were abandoned, particularly during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which saw a spike in travel.

