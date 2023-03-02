Connect with us

News Asia News

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing
Advertisement

News Asia News

China To Train Foreign Astronauts For Space Station Missions

News News Asia

Japan's Birth Rate Drops Below 800,000 For The First Time In 2022

News News Asia

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers

News Crime News Asia

Police Find 58-Year-Old Finnish Man With Throat Slashed

News News Asia

Japan To Ease Border Controls For Chinese Tourists Starting March 1

News News Asia

Severed Head of Hong Kong Actress Abby Choi Found in Soup Pot

News Asia News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Shakes Hokkaido In Japan

News Asia Tech

China Invents Remote Kissing Device For Long-Distance Relationships

News News Asia Tourism

Vietnam Targets Only 8 Million Foreign Arrivals as Thailand's Tourism Explodes

News Asia Entertainment News

Japan's Manga Sales Set Records High Of 677 Billion Yen ($5 billion) In 2022

News Entertainment News Asia

Hong Kong Model Abby Choi, 28 Found Butchered and Headless

News Asia News

North Korea Shows Signs Of Worsening Food Shortages During COVID

Tech News News Asia

China Plan's to Stifle Elon Musk's Starlink With 13,000 Satellites

News News Asia World News

Australia Eases Thailand's Concerns Over Nuclear Submarines

News News Asia

Philippines Police Search for Killers of 34-Year-Old New Zealand Tourist

News Asia Business News

Stocks In Asia Mixed After Wall Street Breaks Its Losing Streak

News Asia News

AI-Powered Textbooks To Be Available In S.Koreans Schools From 2025

News News Asia

North Korea Confirmed Testing Long-Range Cruise Missiles Off Its Eastern Coast

News Asia

India's Economic Growth Slows Further, Projected to lose Momentum Amidst Interest Rate Hikes

News Asia

China Slams New US House Committee Against Beijing

Published

35 mins ago

on

China

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – China retaliated against a newly formed House committee in the United States on Wednesday, urging its members to “discard their ideological predisposition and zero-sum Cold War attitude.”

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party should “see China and China-U.S. ties in an objective and rational light,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning stated during a daily briefing.

We demand that the relevant U.S. institutions and individuals give up their ideological prejudice and Cold War attitude of zero-sum play, she said.

They must “quit portraying China as a threat by repeating falsehoods, quit disparaging the Chinese Communist Party, and quit trying to win political points at the expense of China-U.S. ties.”

The committee’s chairman called on legislators to act quickly during a primetime hearing on Tuesday, casting the rivalry between the U.S. and China as “an existential war over what life will look like in the 21st century.”

A video showing Chinese leader Xi Jinping is displayed as a special House committee dedicated to countering China holds its first hearing at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

With both nations adopting retaliatory tariffs and exchanging allegations over Beijing’s evasive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated to their lowest point in years.

Beijing’s hostility towards Taiwan has spurred the willingness of politicians to take greater action against Beijing, ambition to exert control over the South China Sea, and the latest flight of a possible Chinese spy balloon over the U.S.

The bipartisan vote to establish the committee, rare in the sharply divided Congress, passed 365–65, attesting to the importance of those worries.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin and a vocal opponent of Beijing, is the committee chairman and claimed that the Chinese government had recruited allies in Wall Street and lobbyists in Washington who are prepared to fight the committee’s work.

Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., center, leads a special House committee dedicated to countering China holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Seated at bottom are Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“We are running out of time. Gallagher added that we cannot afford to waste the next two years waiting for legislation to pass or caving to the media just because this Congress is split.” “We must take action right away.”

Concerned that the new committee would incite more anti-Asian hate crimes, Gallagher said he is determined to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party, not the people of China, is the center of attention.

Two protestors entered the room during the meeting on Tuesday, one of whom yelled, “This committee is about saber-rattling; it’s not about peace.” Police escorted both people outside.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

China To Train Foreign Astronauts For Space Station Missions

Japan’s Birth Rate Drops Below 800,000 For The First Time In 2022

Hong Kong To Give Away 17,400 Free Air Tickets To Thai Passengers
Related Topics:
Continue Reading