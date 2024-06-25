China and Taiwan Exchange Barbs Over Democracy and Despotism

President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan declared on Monday that despotism is the true “evil” and that democracy is not a crime, following China’s warning to execute “diehard” Taiwan independence separatists under severe circumstances.

Since Lai assumed office last month, China, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory, has made no secret of how much it dislikes him, calling him a “separatist” and holding war simulations soon after.

China increased its pressure on Taiwan on Friday, even though Chinese courts have no authority over the democratically run island, by releasing new legal guidelines to punish anyone it claims advocate the island’s formal independence.

During a press conference held at the presidential office in Taipei, Lai was asked about China’s action. He began by expressing his condolences for the recent flooding in southern China.

“I want to be clear: despotism is the true evil; democracy is not a crime. China has no authority to impose sanctions on Taiwanese citizens based solely on their political beliefs. Furthermore, he asserted, “China has no jurisdiction to pursue the rights of Taiwanese citizens internationally.”

Lai continued, “According to China, anyone who does not support “reunification” is therefore an advocate of Taiwan independence.”

“I also want to call on China to face up to the existence of the Republic of China and have exchanges and dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected, legitimate government,” he said, referring to Taiwan as its official name. “If this is not done, relations between Taiwan and China will only become more and more estranged.”

Taiwan on high alert

Taiwan reported that since Thursday, Beijing has been conducting a “joint combat readiness patrol” in the vicinity of the island, which has resulted in a marked rise in Chinese military aircraft.

Taiwan claims to have seen 115 Chinese military aircraft flying in the area between Thursday and Sunday; the aircraft were as close as 31 nautical miles (57 km) from the southernmost point of the island.

As part of a “grey zone” pressure campaign, Taiwan claims that China has been conducting regular military exercises near the island for the past four years.

Given a fast growing “enemy threat” from China, Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang war exercises, which take place next month, would attempt to replicate actual conflict as closely as possible, according to a senior official.

Only Taiwan’s people can determine their own destiny, according to Lai, who opposes Beijing’s claims to sovereignty. He has made several offers to speak with China but has received no response.

China claims that any attempt by Taiwan to formally declare its independence will give rise to an invasion of the island.

War with China

According to the Taipei government, Taiwan is already the Republic of China, and there are no plans to change that. 1949 saw the Republican government lose a civil war to Mao Zedong’s Communists and retreat to Taiwan.

In addition, Lai has internal issues to deal with after his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost the majority in parliament during the January election that propelled him to office.

During the same press conference, Lai declared that he would petition the constitutional court to put a hold on a series of contentious parliamentary measures that the opposition had approved while it examined their constitutionality.

The DPP claims the reforms were rammed through without enough debate, despite the opposition’s claims that they are necessary to increase accountability and make government officials’ contempt of parliament illegal.

China and Taiwan have a complicated relationship that alternates between collaboration and conflict. Taiwan regards itself as a distinct, self-governing entity, while China sees it as a province that should break away. Their interactions are multifaceted, shaped by this underlying dispute.

Both parties gain economically from trade, with China being Taiwan’s main trading partner. The stakes are bigger politically. China is urging other nations to refrain from recognizing Taiwan’s sovereignty by upholding its “One China” policy.

Taiwan is resilient because to help from allies like the United States, but military threats from China maintain tensions high.

People-to-people exchanges persist despite these conflicts; a large number of Taiwanese individuals live and work in China, and vice versa. Comprehending the interplay of political impasses, cultural exchanges, and economic links is essential to understanding the relationship between China and Taiwan. Everything is on the line in this high-stakes game, and things can change drastically in an instant.

Source: Reuters