Australia’s Prime Minister Sets General Election for May 3. 2025

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the country will hold its general election on May 3. Speaking at Parliament House in Canberra, he urged voters to make a clear choice about the nation’s future.

Albanese’s Labour Party came to power in May 2022, replacing a conservative government that had held office for nearly a decade. However, as the government approaches the end of its term, public excitement for Albanese has dwindled.

The election sets the stage for a tight race between Albanese, 62, and opposition leader Peter Dutton, 54. Dutton, a former police detective, leads the right-leaning Liberal Party and has proposed policies such as reducing immigration and reversing Australia’s ban on nuclear energy.

“Australia has faced incredible challenges over the last few years,” Albanese said. “Our people’s strength has helped us turn a corner. On May 3, you decide where we go next.”

Albanese has positioned himself as ready to tackle issues like climate change, economic troubles, and inflation. He also warned any foreign entities against interfering in the election.

Australia and Net Zero

Australia, a major coal exporter, is now grappling with different visions for its energy future. Albanese’s government supports renewable energy and plans to transition away from coal and iron ore as the backbone of the economy.

His campaign revolves around “building Australia’s future,” with funding aimed at green initiatives, education, and healthcare.

Dutton, in contrast, has campaigned on “getting Australia back on track.” His key proposal includes a $200 billion plan to construct seven nuclear power plants, reducing reliance on renewables. He has also vowed to cut immigration levels by 25% and place stricter limits on international students.

Economic concerns, particularly housing affordability, are expected to dominate voter priorities. While inflation has dropped from 7.8% in 2022 to 2.4% by December, many Australians are still struggling with high costs for essentials like food and fuel.

Housing remains a pressing issue, with Sydney and Melbourne ranking among the least affordable cities worldwide.

Growing Voter Frustration

Albanese has spent decades in politics, rising from humble beginnings in a working-class family. Known for his love of indie music and his dog Toto, he’s built a relatable public image.

Dutton, on the other hand, has a no-nonsense reputation but faces challenges softening his image. His wife once defended him, saying he’s “not a monster.” A former minister in the previous government, Dutton has held significant roles in defence and immigration but was criticized for his strict policies on asylum seekers.

Australian politics has traditionally been dominated by the Labour and Liberal parties, but growing voter frustration has given rise to more independent candidates. Polls suggest that over 10 independent MPs could win, potentially forcing a minority government.

Although the major parties share common ground on national security and defence, they differ in their approach to China. Albanese has worked to strengthen ties with China, Australia’s largest trading partner, and made a historic trip to Beijing in 2023. Meanwhile, the previous government’s hardline stance on China led to a trade war that only eased last year.

As Australia heads toward its May 3 election, the outcome could reshape key policies on energy, immigration, and housing, marking a pivotal moment for the nation.

