New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Northeastern Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Mineral Resources has announced the discovery of a new dinosaur species at Phu Wiang National Park, Khon Kaen province

The discovery is the 10th dinosaur found in Thailand, at Phu Wiang National Park in Khon Kaen, set to be nominated as a World Geo-park by UNESCO.

The dinosaur called Phuwiangvenator yaemniyomi, the so called hunter of Phu Wiang mountain.

The medium-sized Theropods dinosaur is the latest discovery of a new dinosaur type, and is the largest dinosaur fossil ever found in Thailand.

The fossil was found at 9B excavation site at Phu Wiang National Park, Khon Kaen province.

The Department of Mineral Resources Director General, Sommai Techawan said today the dinosaur has a 5-6 meter body length, and belongs in the Megaraptora period.

It is expected to share characteristics with dinosaurs found in Japan, such as long front and rear legs indicating fast running, along with big claws, and a narrower skeleton compared to other carnivore dinosaurs.

The fossil found was the 5th ever located in Khon Kaen, and the 10th in Thailand.

The department and Khon Kaen province is planning to nominate Phu Wiang National Park for endorsement by UNESCO as a world geo-park over the next four years.

This would add another world-class tourism and ancient-knowledge attraction to the country.

By Tanakorn Sangiam