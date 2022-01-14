Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online Free Here’s How

Spider-Man: No Way Home—an aftereffect of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man cine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th blur in the authorization overall. The cine stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), an aerial academy apprentice with spider-like superpowers. The blur is set afterwards in the contest of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) betrayal Peter as Spider-Man and anatomy him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for advice to restore his activity and abstruse identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the abracadabra break accessible the multiverse to acquiesce supervillains from alternating realities who fought added versions of Spider-Man to access in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter is unmasked as Spider-Man to the whole world. Spider-Man: No Way Home will pick up from there, with Peter overwhelmed by the new reality of everyone knowing he is Spider-Man. For help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to use his magic and get everything back to normal. However, when the spell goes awry, unwelcome visitors from other dimensions, like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and more, arrive and it’s up to Peter to stop them.

In addition to Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home is bringing back Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, JB Smoove and Hannibal Burress, as well as adding Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx from other Marvel and Spider-Man movies. Rumors have also swirled about previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield popping up, but Marvel has mum on that.

With so much going on, you definitely don’t want to have the experience spoiled for you, so here is how to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home as soon as possible.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Release Date

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release in India on Thursday, December 16. The movie will be released in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, and Ukraine will also see a December 16 release of the new Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the cinemas a day earlier on Wednesday, December 15 in countries including Finland, France, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see its US release only on Friday, December 17.

Sony Pictures is going for an exclusive theatrical release for Spider-Man: No Way Home. No word for now when Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on online platforms.

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

Benedict Wong as Wong

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan

JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus

Spider-Man: No Way Home cast: who is playing who?

Tom Holland is reprising the role of Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon is back as Peter’s friend Ned, and Zendaya will return as MJ.

Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau are also back as Aunt May and Happy Hogan. Tony Revolori, too, seems to have reprised his role as Flash Thompson complete with a blonde hair makeover, as we see in the first trailer.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange will likely take over Iron Man’s role as Spider-Man’s mentor-in-chief and help to undo the multiversal damage that he helped to create. Alfred Molina, fresh from confirming his return as Otto Octavius to Variety, is also part of the proceedings.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director, writers, producers

Spider-Man: No Way Home is directed by Jon Watts. Watts had also donned the director’s hat for Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019). Watts has also been tapped to direct the MCU’s Fantastic Four movie.

The screenplay of the movie is by Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers. Both of them had previously collaborated to write the screenplay of Spider-Man: Far From Home and shared the screenplay credits of Spider-Man: Homecoming with director Watts, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, and Christopher Ford.

The new Spider-Man movie is produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and former Sony Pictures chairperson Amy Pascal under Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures. Spider-Man: No Way Home is distributed globally by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Cinematographer Mauro Fiore, who has won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography, has wielded the camera for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Academy Award-winning music composer Michael Giacchino (Up, Jojo Rabbit) has scored the music for the movie.

How to watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

There’s only going to be one way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it first releases, and that is at your local movie theater. Releasing to international audiences (including the U.K.) on Dec. 15 and then to U.S. moviegoers on Dec. 17 (or Dec. 16 for those who want to check out a Thursday night early screening), Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting an exclusive theatrical release.

Though Disney and Marvel has previously released Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus (for a $30 fee via Disney Premier Access), the studios have reverted back to exclusive debuts in movie theaters for following Marvel movies (most movies, really), including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals. The understanding is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will have at least a 45-day run in movie theaters before it makes its way to digital/streaming.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest movies of the year, so the good news is that it shouldn’t be difficult to find a theater that’s playing it. Check movie ticket sites like Fandango or your local theater’s website for movie times. Once you’ve picked one, you can purchase your tickets online ahead of time or at the theater. If you’re interested in making trips to the movies a bit more affordable, definitely check out movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounts, flat monthly fees to see multiple movies and other promotions.

When you head to the movie theater, please be aware of your area’s mask/vaccine mandate to ensure that you and everyone else has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Will There Be a Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Never say never! Netflix always has the hunger to start their own blockbuster franchises. With sequels to Bright, Bird Box, Extraction, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes and Murder Mystery all in development as well as buying the rights to the highly anticipated sequels to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, the streamer is not one to turn down a sequel.

Is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ streaming?

The web-slinger isn’t on the web just yet. Anyone hoping to stream Spider-Man: No Way Home will have to wait at least 45 days. However, once it becomes available, the movie is almost certainly going to be available to stream on Disney Plus, the streaming home of the MCU, including this year’s Shang-Chi and Eternals.

A Disney Plus subscription costs $7.99 per month ($79.99 for a full year) as a standalone service, but it can also be bundled with ESPN Plus and Hulu for $13.99, or, starting Dec. 21, new and existing Hulu with Live TV subscribers will get access to Disney Plus (and ESPN Plus) automatically as part of their $69.99-$75.99 (ads vs no ads).

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home On HBO MAX?

No. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Netflix movie, not a Warner Bros. movie, and therefore will not be streaming on HBO Max when it opens in theatres. While HBO Max—which is owned by Warner Media—has been the streaming home for Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, it will not be the streaming home for MGM movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is No Way Home coming to Disney Plus?

Long story short: Probably, but not for some time.

After Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and, soon, Eternals, you’d expect the latest Marvel blockbuster to be heading the way of Disney’s streaming platform. Shang-Chi hit Disney Plus 45 days after the movie’s theatrical release, and Eternals is scheduled to be exclusively in cinemas for a minimum of 45 days, pegging its Disney Plus release for at the earliest late December (one report says it won’t arrive until mid-January).

But No Way Home is a Marvel Studios and Sony-produced movie, so the playing field is a little different. Thanks to Sony’s deal with Starz, No Way Home is slated to have its streaming release exclusively on the TV service early next year, following the movie’s home release (normally about three months after its theatrical release).

Disney has access to Spider-Man content, but it likely won’t stream No Way Home for some time — until after the movie has had its run on Starz.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Amazon Prime?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime Videos as of now but is likely to become available on-demand in the near future. You can buy or rent the first film here. Prime members searching for similar films can alternatively watch ‘Time,’ which is another Documentary film

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home on Hulu?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is currently not available for streaming on Hulu. However, audiences looking for similar creature features can try watching ‘Crawl,’ ‘Dustwalker,’ and ‘Sea Fever‘ instead. All of them feature varied kinds of deadly monsters that will thrill/scare you for sure.

