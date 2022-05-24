New Trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder Offers Unholy Christian bale

Thor Odinson may be retiring, however, we can be sure that this isn’t going to mean that his last days as a superhero will be a drag. Not at all.

Thor: Love and Thunder has just released a new trailer, which aired during the fourth game between the Celtics and the Heat in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, showing the transformation Chris Hemsworth’s post-Endgame Thor went through to become the god-like Jane Foster (a returning Natalie Portman), who now wields the mighty hammer of Mjolnir to become the new god of thunder.

However, that wasn’t all that was shown in the trailer. There’s no doubt that Love and Thunder are poised to be one hell of a farewell party for the self-proclaimed Strongest Avenger, thanks to the addition of the new villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale in an astonishingly creepy performance, and Russell Crowe’s now-confirmed role as Zeus.

WHY DID THIS HAPPEN? Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA finals between Miami and Boston on Monday night, which will be released on July 8th.

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer similarly dominated Marvel fans’ senses, just as Boston showed dominance in the second quarter of the season. Since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Natalie Portman has been back in the role of brainy Jane Foster, which Thor references verbally when he says the last time he saw her was “eight years, seven months” ago.- She’s clearly at ease, as she’s seen effortlessly making quick work of the baddies with the ease of an experienced actor.

Below you will be able to watch the trailer of the movie.

Jane Foster’s ability to lift Mjolnir is still unclear to me, but surely that will be explained in the movie after the credits roll. There is also a sense that she was dusted in the Blip, because she thinks she has only been apart from her ex-boyfriend for a few years. The time between November 2013 and July 2022 is eight years, seven months, according to what Thor said. (I am too lazy to do the math, but at least that is how much time it will be between the two dates.)

It was the look at the movie’s villain in the trailer that stood out as one of the most bizarre moments in the trailer.

Christian Bale’s portrayal of Gorr the God Butcher, a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has never been seen before, is unquestionably one of the most unique in history. There is no doubt that he has a grudge against all the gods, no matter where they come from – and wants to put an end to each and every one. It is after all in his name that he wishes to do that.

The character Gorr first appeared in Jason Aaron and Esad Ribi*’s acclaimed comic book series Thor: God of Thunder. This epic series is heavily inspired by Love and Thunder, especially how Jane Foster takes over the role of Thor in the film. It should also be noted that there are quite a few pictures that seem almost to be lifted directly out of Ribi*’s pages.

Gorr is tall, lanky, slender, and downright creepy, with pale skin and oozing black lips, not unlike a serious and rather well-written Malekith.

Gorr, the protagonist of the movie, says in the trailer: “The only thing gods care about is themselves.” “So I made a vow: All gods must die.” It seems like there will be more than laughter in Love and Thunder.

Finally, let me highlight Russell Crowe, who plays Zeus, the god of thunder, who failed to account for Thor’s ripped physique in order to win his own people over to his side.

Invert Analysis– Thor: Love and Thunder seems to keep up with the same comedic elements that Thor: Ragnarok brought to the table in 2017 and helped Thor become his own franchise for the first time. As for Hemsworth, he once told Kevin Feige that he felt as though he was “handcuffed” after The Dark World, and Hemsworth has also expressed his pleasure with the role.

It is important to note that the movie is not without its darker side, with Bale bringing a vision of Gorr the God Butcher that is both wonderful and absolutely terrifying.

The fact that Hemsworth is ready to leave the film industry and pass on the mantle to Natalie Portman, who will lead two or three Thor movies of her own, will be a difficult transition for many who grew up watching Thor Odinson lay down the hammer. But at least Thor’s new film, Love & Thunder, shows that he won’t be leaving without a celebration behind him.