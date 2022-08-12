‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ ‘Raksha Bandhan’ Have A Slow Start, Registers Only 20 Occupancy

(CTN News) – There is a lot riding on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan’s success after a spate of duds from Bollywood. Experts are worried about a slow start to both movies.

Bollywood Hungama reports that Laal Singh Chaddha, which is budgeted at 180 crores, has sold around 30,000 tickets at three national chains: PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis.

A total of 57,000 tickets were sold on the film’s opening day in India, which is an official remake of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Raksha Bandhan :

“Poor advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha till now. The reasons might be the poor word of mouth, consumers traveling due to a long weekend, or social media backlash,” said Aneesh Roy, Executive Director, Edelweiss Securities

Due to old statements made by Aamir Khan, who also produced the film along with Viacom18 studios, the film has faced social media backlash. Roy, however, adds that it is still a bit early to take a final call.

“If word of mouth picks up, we could see revival,” he adds. Aamir Khan’s last outing – the Yash Raj Films venture.

Thugs of Hindostan in 2018 made on a whopping Rs 300-crore budget, also starring Amitabh Bachchan – earned only half that sum in Indian net collections.

Raksha Bandhan, on the other hand, saw advance booking of 35,000 tickets sold for Day 1 at the box office with a total collection of approx. Rs. 69 lakhs. The film is produced by Zee Studios and director Aanand L.

Rai at an approximate budget of over Rs 70 crore.

Akshay Kumar has had three flops in Bellbottom (Aug 19, 2021), Bachchhan Pandey (March 18, 2022), and Samrat Prithviraj (June 3, 2022) over the past year.

Sooryavanshi (Nov 5, 2021) was his only hit during this period, with a production budget of about Rs 160 crore and a net lifetime collection of Rs 196 crore in India and Rs 295 crore gross worldwide.

Related CTN News :