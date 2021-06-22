The World Health Exhibition 2021 Kicks Off in Dubai

The World Health Exhibition 2021 will be launched in Dubai, on Monday, under the slogan “By business, we unite and push the industry forward,” with the participation of more than 1,500 companies representing 150 countries.

The Director of Business Development at the American Hospital, Ghanem Al-Marri, mentioned the introduction of robotic surgery during the exhibition, while the Executive Director of the Reagent Detection Company for Industry, Anwar Rahil Al-Talib, stated that the Saudi Export Authority is interested in Saudi products and factories through its participation this year, which aims to export laboratory reagents to several countries, such as the Gulf states and some Arab countries.

Over 20,000 healthcare professionals and industry experts from more than 150 countries are expected to participate.