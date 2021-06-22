Islamic State Group Crimes Continue to Affect the Lives of Yazidis

Almost 1,400 of Iraq’s Yazidi minority were left homeless Friday after a fire destroyed sections of their displacement camp in norther Iraq, adding a new trauma for survivors of a genocide by the Islamic State group.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire in northern Iraq’s Sharya Yazidi camp, in the semiautonomous Kurdish region, ripped through the tents at frightening speed. Families lost possessions they had grabbed as they fled the militants’ onslaught seven years ago. Others lost what money they had cobbled together since.

The Yazidi minority suffered horrors and genocide during the ISIS era when the group kidnapped thousands of Yazidis and sold them into slavery. Years later, many tens of thousands of the minority group live in displaced persons camps primarily in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq due to infighting and insecurity that has meant many cannot return home to Sinjar.

The camp is located near Dohuk. It is a hot and cramped area and despite many years there has been no solution by the local authorities for the people that live in the camp.

Meanwhile, the displaced Yazidis in the Sardashti camp in the Sinjar district of Iraq face inadequate facilities in the camp and the suspension of government and organizations support for them after they were forced to leave their areas to escape, when ISIS stormed them, causing them material and human losses.

Activist and journalist, Ali Hassan, said that seven years have passed since the Yazidi genocide, yet the aid is very little, the government should provide support to the displaced, or work to facilitate their return to their homes.