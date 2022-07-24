No Winner! Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $790M For Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Drawing

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions drawing held on Friday did not result in a jackpot winner.

According to the Mega Millions website, the grand prize for Tuesday’s drawing will be $790 million with a cash option of $464.4 million.

It will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest jackpot for a U.S. lottery.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 21, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

14 – 40 – 60 – 64 – 66 and Megaball 16

There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 15, when a Tennessee ticket won $20 million, the second time in two drawings.

How do I play Mega Millions?

There are Mega Millions of drawings every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets cost $2, but you can add a Megaplier for $1, which will increase your potential prize five times (except for the jackpot).

The player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. Additionally, you can have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you.

It varies from $2 for matching the Mega Ball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to a jackpot for matching all six balls. On the Mega Millions website, you can check all the prize payouts.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

