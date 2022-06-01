Mega Millions Winning Numbers For May 31, 2022: Jackpot $170 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Wednesday Drawing Has Reached $170 million, With a Cash Option of $100.8 million.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction. According to reports, many state jurisdictions also allow players to purchase lottery tickets online.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Wednesday, May 31, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Wednesday, May 31, 2022:

6 – 15 – 41 – 63 – 64 and Megaball 24

Megaplier was 4x

On Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m., Mega Millions of drawings are held. The game is available in 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, according to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot is at $168 million with a cash option of $99.8 million,

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida