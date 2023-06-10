Connect with us

Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 9, 2023: Jackpot $240 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday night’s drawing Has $240 million, With a Cash Option of $124 Million, according to the Mega Millions website

The most recent jackpot was won on April 18th by a person in East Syracuse, New York, who claimed a prize of $20 million. Before that, on April 14th, a lottery player in Ozone Park, New York, won an even larger jackpot of $483 million.

Meanwhile, according to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot is at $308 million with a cash option of $159 million.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 9, 2023

Do You Have Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for June 9, 2023:

3 – 19 – 53 – 60 – 68 and Megaball 13

Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For June 9, Friday’s Drawing, Has a $240 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $124 MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night?

According to Mega Millions, a New York lottery player won $20 million in April. 25 Tuesday.

The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, were:

6 – 12 – 23 – 29 – 57 and Megaball 4

Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For June 6, Tuesday’s Drawing, was a $218 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $113 MILLION

On May 18, a lottery player in East Syracuse, New York, won $20 million, while on May 14, a lottery player in Ozone Park, New York, won $483 million.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah.

Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.

Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
