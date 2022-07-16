Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 15, 2022: Jackpot $480 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Friday Drawing Has Reached $480 Million, With a Cash Option of $276.0 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 15, 2022

Mega Millions Winning numbers and results for the will be announced at 11 pm ET. You can check the final Mega Millions Winning numbers and results in a few minutes.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers and game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions Prvious winning numbers

Mega Millions Winning Numbers as mentioned earlier was drawn on July 12, 2022. The Mega Millions winning numbers were 4, 7, 10, 45, 64. The Mega Ball was 12.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

