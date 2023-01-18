Mega Millions Winning Numbers For January 17, 2023: $20M Mega Millions Jackpot Won in New York

CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

After being unclaimed for months, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won in back-to-back draws.

According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket purchased in New York during the drawing on Tuesday matched all six Mega Millions numbers to take home the $20 million prize. The winner from Tuesday may also choose the $10.6 million cash alternative.

The $1,348 billion Mega Millions Numbers prize won in Maine on Friday is a long cry from this.

On Friday, the jackpot will remain at $20 million.

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot has $439 million With a Cash option Of $237.3 Million, while a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, January 16, 2023

Do You have Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

2 – 12 – 18 – 24 – 39 and Megaball 18 Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For January 16, Tuesday’s Drawing, Has a $10 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $10.6 MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night?

For one lottery player, Friday the 13th was quite fortunate; this is the sixth time the Mega Millions Numbers has been won on Friday the 13th.

According to the Mega Millions website, Maine has its first Mega Millions winner, taking home the $1.348 billion prize with a $723.5 million cash option. Only that ticket properly matched each of the six balls.

According to state lottery authorities, the winning ticket was purchased at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.

The sum was the fourth-largest jackpot in American lottery history and the second-largest Mega Millions payout ever (See lists below)

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Last night Were:

30 – 43 – 45 – 46 – 61 and Megaball 14 Megaplier was 2x

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history. Where can I play Mega Millions? The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

