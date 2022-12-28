Mega Millions Winning Numbers For December 27, 2022: Jackpot $565 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday’s Drawing Has Reached $565 Million, With a Cash Option of $289.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.

No one won on Tuesday, so Friday’s jackpot is estimated at $640 million with a $328.3 million cash option. It’s the sixth biggest Mega Millions jackpot and 13th in U.S. lottery history.

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot has $215 million With a Cash option Of $112.3 Million, while a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million, according to the Powerball website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

9 – 13 – 36 – 59 – 61 and Megaball 11 Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For December 27, Tuesday’s Drawing, Has a $565 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $289.8 MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Last night Were:

15 – 21 – 32 – 38 – 62 and Megaball 8

Megaplier was 4x

According to the Mega Millions website, the Last Drawing was held on Friday; the Mega Millions Jackpot For December 23, Friday’s Drawing, was a $510 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $266.8 MILLION.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history. Where can I play Mega Millions? The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

