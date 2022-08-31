Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 30, 2022: Jackpot $153 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday’s Drawing Has Reached $153 Million, With a Cash Option of $85.9 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

2 – 38 – 55 – 57 – 65 and Megaball 17 Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s August 30, 2022 drawing has a $153 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $85.9 Million.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Were Last night Are:

6 – 27 – 30 – 38 – 64 and Megaball 23

Megaplier was 2x

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot was Friday’s Drawing on August 26, 2022, has a $135 million Jackpot, with a cash option of $75.8 Million. Tickets sold in Illinois won $1.337 billion on Friday night.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

