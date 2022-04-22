Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 22, 2022

As such, the following numbers will be the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday April 19, 2022:

I met with 2 – 9 – 33 – 47 – 53 and met with Megaball 24 as well

The megaplier was 3x

According to Mega Millions’ official website, the jackpot amounts to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $11.9 million. In the last two drawings, there have been two winners of the lottery.

During the past two weeks, someone won the $110 million jackpot in Minnesota on Tuesday, and the winner of the $20 million jackpot in Tennessee won the prize on Friday.

In the meantime, according to Powerball’s website, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $370 million, with a cash option of $22.8 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

In the past, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now that the law has been passed by Governor Phil Murphy, lottery winners in the state will be able to remain anonymous.

