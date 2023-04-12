Mega Millions Winning Numbers For April 11, 2023: Jackpot $441 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday’s Drawing Has $441 million, With a Cash Option of $237.7 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won $31 million on Tuesday, January 31, according to the Mega Millions website.

Meanwhile, according to the Powerball website, the Powerball jackpot is at $202 million with a cash option of $110.4 million.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Do You have Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers for April 11, 2023:

31 – 35 – 53 – 54 – 55 and Megaball 24 Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For April 11, Tuesday’s Drawing, Has a $441 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $237.7 MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday

Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night

According to Mega Millions, a Massachusetts lottery player won $31 million on Jan. 31 Tuesday.

The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Friday, April 7, 2023, were:

12 – 32 – 49 – 51 – 66 and Megaball 21

Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Lottery’s last Drawing was Held Friday; The Mega Millions Jackpot For April 7, Friday’s Drawing, was a $414 Million Winning Prize, With a Cash Option of $224.2 MILLION.

On Jan. 17, a lottery player from the Bronx won $20 million in the first Mega Millions drawing after someone in Maine won the $1.348 billion jackpot – the second biggest jackpot ever.

On July 29, an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion – the third-largest lottery payday in US history.

Where can I play Mega Millions? The game is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. Mega Millions is unavailable in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, or Utah. Lottery tickets are available at many grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores. Mega Millions Lottery tickets can be purchased online in some states, but beware of scam websites. For more information, contact your state lottery.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

