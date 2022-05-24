Why Is Dancing Called The Best Medicine?

(CTN News) – According to researchers, dancing can reduce anxiety and have a number of positive effects on the brain.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a former geologist and renowned science writer Starre Vartan said that dancing helped her cope with the loneliness.

In the Washington Post, she reported that the benefits of dancing go beyond physical exercise and mental wellbeing.

Health experts say that dancing daily can reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Health experts claim that dancing daily can reduce anxiety symptoms and help manage chronic pain. Dancing can also improve the quality of life for Alzheimer’s patients.

In response to the stress she was experiencing with her father’s illness and the world’s battle against COVID, Vartan said she danced daily. The activity had a positive effect on her, she said.

Dancing is a unique activity that makes it different from other physical activities, such as biking, according to Dr Jacelyn Biondo, a creative arts therapist at Drexel University.

People can express themselves uniquely through dance. Dance therapy has helped patients with depression and anxiety as well as schizophrenia, a serious psychiatric disorder.

Biondo conducted a study in 2021 and found that schizophrenia patients who took dance therapy had fewer auditory hallucinations and paranoia.

It can be beneficial to dance alone in your room, but the experience can be even more rewarding if done with a trained professional.