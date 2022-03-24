Why Buy A Lab Grown Diamond Engagement Ring?

Are you looking to get a lab grown diamond engagement ring for your special one, but you are doubting your decision? Are you still confused between lab grown and natural diamonds? Get to know more about lab grown best diamond engagement rings and how they are affordable? We bring you all the details you need to make the perfect decision.

If you are searching for the best diamond engagement rings on a budget, considering the lab-grown diamond would probably be the best option. With time changing, people prefer lab-grown diamonds instead of earth-mined diamonds. As affordable rings are getting in high demand, the lab grown diamond engagement ring is what you should consider.

Get all your doubts cleared with satisfying answers by our extensive guide.

Facts for Lab-Grown Diamonds – Are They Real or Not

Let’s come to the focus point. A beautiful engagement ring is what features a natural diamond in the center. The major problem here is that most of us think natural diamonds are the ones that are mined and formed deep inside the earth’s crust. That is why they doubt the lab-grown diamonds and question their worthiness.

We have answers to all your queries. First of all, a lab-grown diamond is entirely identical to a naturally formed diamond. The only difference between them is their distinct formation process. Natural diamonds are formed after thousands of years, while lab-grown diamonds are made in the laboratory.

Trust me; you’ll not be able to tell the difference between a lab-grown and natural diamond as they look identical in terms of looks and weight. Not only that, they even reflect light – that is what makes them just as real as earth-mined pieces.

In simple words, Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds.

Why Are Lab-Grown Diamonds Affordable?

This is a question that most people wonder if they are just as similar as earth mined diamonds; why is there a price difference? To get to know this, we have to look into the market for earth-mined diamonds.

Natural diamonds have been known for their expensive price tag. But why is it like that? It is all related to the way they are mined. Natural diamonds are formed under the earth’s depth which humans yet have to reach using the resources, and the only way to get the diamonds under the earth’s surface is by volcanic eruptions.

It requires immense work and human resources to extract the diamonds and sell them in the market ethically. That’s why natural diamonds are more expensive than lab-grown.

Lab-grown diamonds become cheaper as they don’t require the hectic and challenging process like earth mined diamonds. Because of the available technology that produces diamonds in the laboratory can sell 50% less than earth mined diamonds.

Perks of The Best Diamond Lab-Grown Engagement Ring

Reasonable Pricing: Lab-Grown Diamonds are comparatively cheaper than natural diamonds. It is the most prominent reason to opt for the same as you can get the glamorous beauty at a much more genuine price.

Easily Accessible: There are plenty of options available with lab-grown diamonds. You can get them in the form of the best diamond engagement rings, fine diamond jewelry pieces like earrings, studs, pendants, bracelets, and rings. Check out the mesmerizing collections of lab-grown diamond pieces and have the best shopping experience.

Clarity: As these diamonds are formed in a controlled environment, likely labs, they feature less inclusion than the naturally formed diamonds. They result in better quality. Remember, the better the clarity of the diamond, the shinier it is.

More Sustainability: With the higher market demand for diamonds, it is more sustainable to have lab-grown diamonds. Contribute to the environment by having environmentally friendly pieces.

Similar To Natural Diamonds: The best part about lab-grown diamond engagement rings is that you will never feel any difference between natural and lab-grown diamonds. It is almost identical to natural diamonds. They look shinier as it has fewer inclusions in them.

Look into the best jewelry store – Grand Diamond’s extraordinary collections and get your best diamond engagement ring here. Besides the engagement rings, you can also explore other lab-grown fine jewelry collections featuring mesmerizing bracelets, earrings, studs, pendants, and rings. Hurry! Pick your favorites today.

