What Are The Top Qualities That a T-Shirt Must Have?

T-shirts are the most worn pieces of clothing from our wardrobe and it is necessary to pay attention to some of the most important qualities just to make sure you get a comfortable t-shirt. Additionally, t-shirts are also very versatile, which means that you can combine them with different pieces and dress up for every occasion whether if it is for sleeping, going for a drink, or walking your dog.

It can be combined from a casual to a classy look with a tailor-made blazer. However, everything starts with the t-shirt quality.

In today’s article, we will go through the process of buying a t-shirt just to make sure you get the best quality and most comfortable fit. All of this sounds very simple, but there are few points to consider that you might miss on your next shopping mall visit.

What is a high-quality t-shirt?

We can all feel a high-quality t-shirt, but what are their characteristics? Well, some say that the fabric plays a crucial role in the t shirt quality, and other focus more on the experience of wearing it. The truth is, there are different methods to measure t shirt quality.

There are few questions you should ask before making a purchase, such as:

What is your t-shirt made of?

How is your t-shirt made?

How long it will last?

How much does it cost per wear?

How does the brand represent itself?

In the end, it is not all down to the material used in the making process. Its quality isn’t fixed on what are its physical characteristics. But with that said, we have to cover the basics.

Fabric

The t-shirt’s fabric is one of the most important elements when choosing a high-quality t-shirt. There isn’t a clear answer about which material is best for a t-shirt, just because it depends on what you use it for.

For instance, if you live in a hot area, you’d want a lighter and smoother fabric to keep you cool and for exercising you’d like something more stretch than 100% cotton. But for a casual everyday t-shirt, 100% cotton will be the most comfortable fit.

Try to avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester that can make your t-shirt look flimsy and cheap.

Thread Count

Don’t confuse “yarn number” which resembles the thickness of the fabric threads with the “thread count” or “ply”. Thread count is the number of threads per square inch. Higher-quality t-shirts tend to have a higher thread count which results in a smoother and softer fabric.

But, a higher thread count means a thicker material which is not often a good choice for every occasion. This means that a higher thread count shouldn’t be a primary quality measure for a t-shirt.

Making Process

Knowing the material and thread count won’t unveil too much information about the t-shirt. There are different types of cotton and all of the materials are put together differently. This is why it is important to know the making process of a t-shirt if you want to choose the best quality.

First of all, there are different types of cotton. Organic cotton is the most expensive one and it feels much smoother and it is resistant to smells. On the other hand, inorganic cotton is often softened with a chemical that washes off after a while and the material starts to harden.

Additionally, it is very important to know if the t-shirt is made with pre-shrunk cotton since this material tends to shrink after few washes. Pre-shrunk cotton is already washed and the material will stay the same size forever.

Conclusion

These are some of the most important physical characteristics of choosing a t-shirt. Other things like what the brand represents, how you feel wearing it, and some of the designer elements print are down to personal taste.

Nowadays, there are plenty of stores and online shops that offer t-shirts made with high-quality materials, such as the premium tees of Fresh Clean Tees.

This is a subscription box service that will keep your wardrobe updated with fresh new t-shirts every month. All of their t-shirts are made from high-quality cotton that is soft and comfortable.

With that said, make sure you check out these characteristics on your next shopping spree, and you will definitely choose a higher-quality t-shirt.

