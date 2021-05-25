What are The Best Brands for Pet Insurance of 2021

With everyone spending more and more time in their homes nowadays more people than ever have started looking into getting a pet. But getting a pet is so much more than simply choosing the right animal for you. You must adapt your home to suit them, spend time playing and exercising with them and also choose the right insurance.

There are so many seemingly good options on the internet for pet insurance that it can quickly become very confusing which one to pick. So, here we have done all of the hard work for you to tell you about the best brands for pet insurance of 2021.

Pumpkin

One of our top picks for pet insurance in 2021 is Pumpkin. They make the entire process incredibly easy. No longer will you need to spend hours searching through a company’s million different policies to make sure that you pick the right one for you.

Pumpkin simply has one easy and comprehensive policy. You will not need to pick and choose between covering your pet for illness or accidents or even annual are. Instead, Pumpkin’s pet insurance policy covers your beloved furry friend for everything!

They are insured in the case of illness and treatments, if they are, unfortunately, involved in an accident and also for regular checkups and vaccinations. That way you can always ensure that your pet is kept in the best health and in the best care possible.

Reimbursement rates

Not only is the process incredibly comprehensive but they also offer one of the highest reimbursement rates available. As long as your vet bill is eligible to be reimbursed then you can expect to receive up to 90% of your money back. Whereas other companies typically offer anything in the range of 50-90%, Pumpkin ensures that you get as much of your money back as possible.

Short wait times

For example, if your pet needs a very common surgery, such as knee surgery then you can only expect to wait up to 2 weeks with Pumpkin. Other companies typically make you wait a year before your pet is eligible for the surgery.

However, it must be taken into account that this can only happen once your policy has already started.

No exclusion

Pumpkin covers all pets of all ages. Whereas other companies will refuse to insure older pets, and even certain breeds, Pumpkin is inclusive of all pets. That means that you will not have to worry about covering older pets that are more susceptible to illness and health problems.

The bottom line

For pet insurance in 2021, you want the process to be as simple and easy as possible and that is exactly how Pumpkin pet insurance can help. You can insurance any pet of any age, take them to any vet, wait as short a time as possible and receive a larger reimbursement than many other companies.

Their one comprehensive policy saves you time and money, making it easier for you to look after your pet.