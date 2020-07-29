Traveling for 420: What’s Legal as Countries Become Marijuana Friendly?

As more parts of the world become come marijuana friendly, accepting it as a safe and beneficial drug, an entire 420 tourism industry is growing. Above all to accommodate those 420 traveling to try cannabis.

In some places, the opportunity to sample regional marijuana is incidental; for instance, should Thailand legalize recreational marijuana; much of its tourism will still center on the country’s culture, cuisine, landscape and luxury; but some visitors will make time to buy bud and get high. However, some places in the world have become known for the ready availability of their cannabis. Because any tourism to that destination has become saturated by the sticky green herb.

It is imperative that marijuana-motivated travelers understand how to handle themselves when visiting other cities and countries in pursuit of weed. Here are some guidelines to help weed tourists gain the perfect travel experiences and stay safe.

Never Buy Marijuana Where the Drug Is Illegal

It is critical that travelers understand the local law when they travel with the intention of toking — especially when that law states that cannabis in all forms is illegal. The marijuana experience won’t be fun if travelers get arrested and convicted of drug crimes during their trip.

There are places around the world where marijuana is culturally and/or spiritually significant but nonetheless illegal. For example, Jamaica has a long history of Rastafarianism, which claims that smoking weed is essential for reaching enlightenment — yet, it is illegal to buy and sell weed within Jamaica.

Another example is India, which is arguably one of the first places on Earth where cannabis was used recreationally, but today, purchasing anything more potent than a marijuana drink called bhang lassi is strictly forbidden.

Travelers shouldn’t assume that weed is legal just because a place is closely associated with the drug’s use. Punishments for marijuana crimes tend to be harsh and not at all worth the risk.

Understand Local Possession Limits

Even in a place where weed is legal, tourists need to be aware of local laws regulating the substance. Most American states have a possession limit of between one and three ounces. Furthermore getting caught with more than the legal amount could result in criminal charges. Even those related to black-market sales and distribution of the drug. Travelers would be wise to learn about local limit from budtenders at legally licensed dispensaries.

It is also worth noting that some places permit some weed products while prohibiting others. Edibles, for instance, are consistently outlawed for fear they will attract underage users. Travelers should understand what products are available for purchase and avoid seeking those that cannot legally be bought, sold and used.

Don’t Travel With Weed Over Border Lines

As tempting as it might be to pick up pot from a Trinidad, Colorado dispensary and motor down to New Mexico or Oklahoma, traveling with weed over state lines is a serious “don’t.” In America, specifically, the borders between states are subject to federal law, and at the federal level, marijuana remains strictly illegal.

By transporting weed from one state to another, travelers have committed interstate drug trafficking and are subject to a fine of up to $250,000 and a prison sentence of up to five years.

Similar issues are at play when carrying weed over national lines, though punishments will depend largely on the law of the destination country and the amount of cannabis in possession. Again, travelers simply shouldn’t risk transporting even a small amount of pot, which could ruin not just their vacation but their lives.

Avoid Getting Too High While in an Unfamiliar Place

Once travelers have a legal amount of legal marijuana product procured from a legal dispensary, the fun can begin. However, travelers who have little experience with weed should be careful to go slow when it comes to dosing. Though a marijuana overdose is not lethal, it is dangerous in that it can cause disorientation, paranoia, hallucinations, lack of coordination and other issues that can put users in risky circumstances which might result in injury or death. It is a good idea to micro-dose or have a sober friend nearby to ensure greater control and safety while traveling.

Book 420-friendly Accommodations

Just because it is legal to buy weed doesn’t mean it is legal to use it wherever, whenever. In fact, most places that permit cannabis sales do not allow public use. This includes public spaces like parks and sidewalks; as well as private spaces open to the public like restaurants and shops; plus private spaces that are visible to the public, like balconies and patios.

Essentially, travelers can’t light up just anywhere. Above all because licenses for cannabis-friendly lounges are few and far between. Travelers need to be sure they can use their weed in their accommodations. Fortunately, there are plenty of hotels as well as Airbnbs that permit marijuana use.

Cannabis tourism can be fun — as long as those participating take extra care not to break any laws. It takes research to know what is legal and what isn’t before traveling. But getting high and staying out of jail will make that extra effort worthwhile.