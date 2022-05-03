Top 5 Summer Fashion Trends in Thailand

Thailand is full of Thai temples, beaches, and mountains. Plus, if you want that city life, head to Bangkok! You need the best shoes and ideal fabric for the hot summers of Thailand. You want to maintain the fashion trends comfortably as well.

Don’t worry!

Here, I am going to present the top summer fashion trends and tips for you! Plus, I am packing this luggage by keeping in mind the beach, temple, and mountains along with Bangkok.

What Should Women Wear In Thailand?

For lovely ladies, you should wear a rayon skirt with a linen button-down or you can wear wide-leg linen pants with a linen V-neck shirt. In Thailand, now the military fashion trend is in summer fashion trends in Thailand.

1. Rayon skirt

It is very comfortable and it gives you a smart look at Thailand. This is very trendy in the summers in Thailand.

If you are comfortable with shorts, you should easily carry on.

But! Don’t wear shorts or rayon skirts at Thai temples.

For your Bangkok tour, this is very comfy as well. It looks perfect for the place. You should carry a jersey skirt and a wicking skirt with ‘Huarache’ sandals.

2. Military fashion

You should follow military fashion for climbing. This is an absolutely perfect match.

You can dress in military printed attire as it looks very smart and sporty.

3. Linen button-down

It gives you the perfect look for Summers in Thailand. You can wear any color but I suggest white, neon, purple, beige, yellow, and baby pink.

4. Wide-leg linen pants

If you are not comfortable wearing skirts then you can easily go for linen pants. You can wear this at the Thai temple with a linen V-neck shirt.

You can easily carry on this with linen pants, shorts, and skirts. For Thai temples, you can wear this also.

Now I think you are thinking of color?

I always preferred to say that this is your summer vacation or maybe it is your short leave from your busy day.

However, it is!

You should carry your favorite color but also you can follow Thailand’s summer fashion trends. You can wear beach pants that are available in different eye-catching prints.

5. Swimsuits

A neon bikini or green leaf bikini is a perfect match for Thailand’s beaches.

Thailand is on the modest end of the spectrum. If you are thinking of staying somewhere that is completely private then wear any swimsuits you like most.

Just imagine you want to go to a beach bar, what do you do?

Just grab your cover-up!

You may carry a yellow kimono and white net kimono or black tassel cover-up. You are looking stunning with this!

# For A Thai Temple

Temple means it should follow a ‘particular’ dress code.

Basically, Thai temples follow some basic rules like covering your shoulders and knees (both genders) and you should cover up your ankles too.

For this, don’t think much!

You should simply carry a longer skirt that covers your ankles with shirts that fully cover your shoulders too. You can use a scarf to cover your shoulders.

If you are not comfortable with skirts so you can wear beach pants that are available in different eye-catching prints.

# Accessories for fashion trends



First, I would like to tell you about shoes and sandals. For Thai temples, you should carry native slip-on shoes with a pair of ankle shocks.

One more thing I want to mention: In the Thai temple, you should leave your shoes outside of the temple, however, the tiled floors of the temple get extremely hot in the summer. It’s painful but temple art can cover your pain.

Be Careful with your fashion trends!

Don’t forget to wear socks while you go to the temples. While you enter, be careful as the floors can be slippery.

For Thai beach towns, women can wear gold sandals and yoga mat sandals. Both are Summer Fashion trends in Thailand. Suppose after dinner you want to go for a walk. For this, you can carry step walking shoes.

Without sunglasses and sun creams, Thailand cannot compete. You should put sun protection in your bag for your skin and lips.

Oh!

Don’t forget to put in hats. It can create another level of looks.

Along with that, you can carry an anti-theft bag and Chanel handbags that are very handy and it is also considered a summer fashion trend in Thailand.

Please remember to put a beach towel and waterproof phone case in your bag.

You will be looking completely as you want for your summer vacation in Thailand. Take so many pictures and selfies and see yourself as the summer queen!

What Should Men Wear In Thailand?

These suggestions are only for men!

You can carry linen pants and linen shirts for Bangkok. It looks very casual but also it creates an elegant look.

Shorts you should carry.

But, carry different types of shorts for different purposes.

Suppose you are at the beach. So you should carry on linen thigh-length shorts and knee-length shorts you should carry on for normal wear.

Men can carry full sleeves shirts for Thai temples with full linen pants.

Linen button-down shirts with sun hats and shorts are the perfect look for Thailand.

#Thai Beach Town

Men should be men!

Men always want to carry things that would be easy for them. ‘ Cool Dri’ UPF 50 t-shirts with Teva flip-flops or slip-on water shoes are a fashion trend in Thailand.

Men can wear quick-dry fabric. It should be perfect for the pool.

Men should follow navy blue, white, neon, gray, and leaf printed t-shirts.

It looks very handsome! With your favorite sunglass and hat. Printed pants you can carry on for your Thai tour. It looks very charming and colorful.

Men can wear slip-on sneakers for their days in Bangkok.

I would like to suggest wearing sneakers + shorts or printed pants+linen t-shirt.

Just imagine yourself with these features. It looks like a travel lover.

And

It is always in the Summer Fashion Trends in Thailand.

Conclusion

Now you have the knowledge about the temperature and the rules of Thai temples.

You can manage your luggage as per your comfort level and also follow summer fashion trends.

Why are you wasting your time?

Take your luggage and put all those things.

If you have some more curiosity about Thailand’s fashion trends please contact me through email and leave a comment in the comment section!

I would like to read your comment!