Today’s Daily Horoscope For Nov. 18, 2022 – Friday

(CTN NEWS) – How prepared are you for the day? Are you aware of what to look out for? Check out your daily horoscope for 18 November 2022 below to find exactly what your stars have in store for you!

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

Listening is the key to being listened to. — Marge Piercy

WORLDWIDE WISDOM FOR TODAY:

Scratch my back, and I’ll scratch yours. — American Proverb

CHINESE PROVERB FOR TODAY:

A superior man cannot find himself in a situation where he is not himself — Unknown

THE DAILY HOROSCOPES FOR 18 NOVEMBER 2022 ARE BELOW

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR ARIES | Mar 21 – Apr 19

Venus/Moon aspects can bring a tactless vibe. Your friendly advice or constructive comments may well be without judgment, but they could be misconstrued. Speak as if other people’s sensitivity levels are quite high!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 33, 47

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR TAURUS | Apr 20 – May 20

Due to communicative influences, your social zone and personal relationships will be the focus. It’s a day for clearing up misunderstandings since you’ll be able to tap into your sensitive side. There may be a romance discovery or disclosure!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 2, 5, 13, 28, 33, 41

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR GEMINI | May 21 – Jun 20

Due to communicative influences, your social zone and personal relationships will be the focus. It’s a day for clearing up misunderstandings, since you’ll be able to tap into your sensitive side. There may be a romance discovery or disclosure!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 32, 38, 43

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CANCER | Jun 21 – Jul 22

Airy influences are likely less reliable when it comes to romantic interactions. It may have been a little lacking in sincerity yesterday. It might be best to take certain comments with a grain of salt, though it’s a good day for a mild confidence boost!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 7, 16, 24, 29, 33, 47

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LEO | Jul 23 – Aug 22

You may experience a few frustrations related to a relationship or romance. While you might want to hold back, someone who is more sure of their mind might want to move forward. It’s not the day for games: such strategies may backfire!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 6, 8, 12, 20, 37, 43

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR VIRGO | Aug 23 – Sep 22

On an emotional level, it should be a much easier day than it has been lately. Issues that may have bubbled to the surface should subside. It might seem easier to handle recurring issues, but some things might need to be put off for another day.

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 4, 9, 17, 25, 32, 41

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR LIBRA | Sep 23 – Oct 22

There’s a good chance you’ll lose a little of yesterday’s seriousness and gain enough tact, grace, and charm to get your way. Despite this, you should be careful how you interpret certain responses: the airy moon suggests that incoming information may be incomplete or unreliable.

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SCORPIO | Oct 23 – Nov 21

Communications are generally well-aspectuated, but only to a point. You will have some insight into a minor problem, but your approach will be somewhat limited. There are times when a little sympathy is all someone needs, rather than practical advice!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 32, 39, 47

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR SAGITTARIUS | Nov 22 – Dec 21

There is a fair amount of optimism in today’s chart. The day is not a day to make uninformed or rash decisions, nor is it a day to take wacky advice. Avoid letting others influence you too much since they may lead you into unwise decisions!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 38, 42

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR CAPRICORN | Dec 22 – Jan 19

Initially, the vibe will be pretty scattered. On the romance front, there may be a sense of anticipation in the air; however, it may not develop into anything concrete. It may not be a good day to express your feelings or concerns, since miscommunication will likely occur!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 41, 46

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR AQUARIUS | Jan 20 – Feb 18

It may appear that the general vibe is quite stable and reliable. As a result of strong oppositions between the planets, you may need to rethink your plans for the day, since a forgotten obligation may resurface out of the blue. Beware of side-stepping this one!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 39, 42

DAILY HOROSCOPE FOR PISCES | Feb 19 – Mar 20

Travel may be on the agenda. As a result, a couple of influences suggest that you should make sure that all your travel arrangements are in order. Today is not the day to leave things to the last minute!

Today’s Lucky Numbers: 4, 16, 23, 27, 33, 48

ON THIS DAY, THE FOLLOWING CELEBRITIES WERE BORN:

Elizabeth Perkins

Kevin Nealon

Margaret Atwood

Chloe Sevigny

Owen Wilson

Kirk Hammett

Jameson Parker

Kirk Lee Hammett

Linda Evans

