African Americans occupy an unparalleled niche in the history of America and contemporary society. However, the deteriorative legacy of slavery, inequality, and discrimination continue to negatively impact even the most resilient individuals in these communities. Consequently, the prevalence of mental issues among African Americans is sky-rocketing, suggesting that these atrocities harm future generations and individuals’ well-being. As a result, the African American Family Services (AFFS) teams up with communities, families, individuals, and other organizations to alleviate the adversities of people with addiction and mental illness.

About Us

AAFS African American Family Services is a non-profit organization that has fought the war against discrimination in African American communities for more than 37 years. Our mission is to assist African American communities to reach greater heights using personalized and tailored delivery of culturally specific and community-based mental health, family preservation, and chemical health services. We understand that African Americans suffer from diverse issues that are manageable with accurate diagnoses and individualized treatment options. Therefore, we take pride as the pioneers and essential contributors to research focused on African American communities’ behavioural health and healthcare outcomes.

African American communities record a high frequency of adverse issues associated with high rates of violence and drug abuse. Unfortunately, American society often rules out these indicators as common behavioural patterns, thus disregarding individuals’ state of wellness and mental health. However, we believe that African American communities share struggles that elicit the negative population demographics. As a result, we have researched African American communities for decades and confirmed that socioeconomic status plays a significant role in their suffering.

Our Services

The AAFS African American Family Services acknowledges that culture matters when designing health care treatment plans for drug addiction and mental health disorders. Similarly, we believe that it is our responsibility as shareholders in these communities to sustain public health and deal with issues that threaten the future. Thus, we specialize in providing high-quality outpatient chemical dependency treatment and management in adults, youth, adolescents, children, and the elderly. We also support individuals battling drug abuse and mental disorders in Minnesota. Therefore, you can trust us to offer reliable solutions and interventions that are culturally competent and result-oriented.

We would never have come this far without our team of experienced professionals who work around the clock to ensure that we attain our goals. Compared to other service providers, our medical experts adopt a holistic and patient-centred approach that emphasizes individuals’ wellness and treatment with respect and dignity. The journey towards physical and mental well-being is at risk of compromise because of dynamic environmental, social, and emotional factors. As a result, our team works closely with clients and patients to meet their unique needs and ensure that treatment is effective, sustainable, and beneficial.

Contact Us

Drug addiction and mental health disorders are silent pandemics that are slowly eating away African American communities. Nevertheless, we realize that we cannot win the war overnight because these conditions reflect systemic disadvantages and society’s moral shortcomings. However, the AAFS has partnered with other nongovernmental organizations to deal with the immediate problems affecting people, while gradually uprooting socio-economic vices for the best outcomes. Therefore, communicate with us today and share your struggles or access our site’s homepage for effective social support services, accurate assessment, evaluation, and information about how you can improve your well-being and take care of your loved ones.