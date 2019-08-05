Thailand’s Transgender People Widely Accepted in Thai Society

BANGKOK – Thailand’s National Institute of Development Administration has released a survey showing that

transgender people have become more accepted in Thai society.

The Nida Poll was conducted on July 30-31 on 1,259 people of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

Conducted to gauge attitudes towards transgender people on various issues the Bangkok Post reported.

The poll follows a parliamentary visit by representatives of a group campaigning for a legal rights for transgenders.

To push for a bill that would allow them to change their title after they undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Asked whether it would be acceptable to them if their friends or colleagues at workplaces are transsexuals, a huge majority – or 90.15% – said “yes”. Furthermore that people should be judged by their ability and conduct, not their sexual preference; 7.78% said “no”, saying they are not acceptable to them; and 2.07% were uncertain or had no comment. In a 2015 survey, the percentage of acceptance was 88.72.

Asked how they would react if a member of their family is transgender, 86.81% said he or she would be acceptable to them; 11.44% said he or she would not be acceptable to them; and 1.75% were uncertain or had no comment. In the 2015 survey, the percentage of acceptance was 79.92.

On a proposal for transgender people to be allowed to change their name title, 54.49% said they agreed with it; 36.53% disagreed; and 8.98% were uncertain or had no comment.

In the 2015 survey, only 39.44% agreed that they should be allowed to change their title.

The percentage of agreement was 59.36 in the 2015 survey.

Source: Nida, Bangkok Post