Thailand Ranked #1 Destination in Asia for Global Retirees

In its global retirement index for 2022, International Living ranks Thailand as the best destination in Asia and the 11th best worldwide.

The rankings and indices are calculated according to several factors, including the cost of living, the cost of food, the cost of medical care, the convenience of getting a visa, the weather, and traditions and culture.

Among retirees from around the world, Thailand has always been popular because it offers not only beautiful beaches and other natural attractions but also convenient locations as well as friendly locals.

Thailand’s three top retirement cities are Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Hua Hin. There are many cost of living options for foreigners in Thailand. Retirees can stay in Thailand starting at US$1,000 dollars per month or approximately 33,000 baht per month, especially in Chiang Rai Province.

If you’re considering the idea of a new life in Asia but don’t want a big city or, on the other hand, the challenges that come with being one of the few outsiders in a small foreign town, super affordable Chiang Rai, Thailand, could be a perfect choice.

Recently many retirees from Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya have relocated to Chiang Rai Province because of its cooler climate, low living costs and above all its beautiful green mountains.

In addition to offering high-quality and affordable healthcare, Thailand is also well-known for its easy and fast application and acquisition of a long-stay visa.

A retirement visa is one of the first things retirees seek after retirement.

Additionally, International Livings top 10 countries for foreigners to retire in this year are Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, France, Malta, Spain, and Uruguay.