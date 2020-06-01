Thai Government Floats Idea of a Traditional Songkran Holiday in July

As the Covid-19 pandemic slowly eases in Thailand, the Government has said it may consider allowing traditional Songkran holiday in July. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said yesterday that the Government might declare special public holidays in July. Above all due of the suspended Songkran holidays in April.

Dr. Taweesin said that Thai people may, belatedly, be able to celebrate a traditional Songkran, in July. Above all if the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions this month goes smoothly.

Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has further eased lockdown restrictions. Effective yesterday, 16 types of business and leisure activities were allowed to resume. The curfew in Thailand has also been reduced to 11pm to 3am.

Dr. Taweesin said that the CCSA will assess the results of phase three relaxation of the lockdown restrictions this month. Also adding that, if the covid-19 situation improves and people observe the basic guidelines a SOngkran holiday could be a possibility. He said social distancing, regular hand washing and face mask wearing, must be strictly followed.

If these measures are followed and domestic covid-19 cases remain at zero, the CCSA might ask the Government to declare a Songkran holidays in July. He hinted that the state of emergency might also be lifted in July.

Thailand to Allow International Travel July 1st

Thailand's government has set July 1st for the lifting of all business lockdowns and the re-opening of international travel. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume fully in July.

The lifting will also include interprovincial and international travel, as well as the end of emergency decree.

NSC secretary-general Gen Somsak Rungsita said the lift of restrictions would be a complete reopening of the country. Officials would this month prepare measures for the reopening.

People’s cooperation is important. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while” he said.

The executive decree on public administration in emergency situations will end in June and the ban on international travel would continue until July 1st. The full reopening will come after the third phase of the relaxation to take place this month.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Finance Ministry is gearing up to launch both financial and non-financial measures aimed at revitalizing the economy. The stimulus package prioritizes job creation in the local economy, said Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana.