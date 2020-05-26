Style in Watches: 7 of the Best Men’s Watches to Look out for This 2020

There’s a long-running joke about how guys would dress but there’s no joke when it comes to men’s watches and the styles they choose. Even more the joke says that whenever you open a guy’s drawer, you’ll find a mix of black and white shirts, a pair of jeans, and sneakers. Although most guys will accept that they do have that style, most won’t agree that they wear the same thing every day.

Today, men are more stylish and care about how they look. Being fashionable is almost attributed to women but make no mistake; men are also knowledgeable about fashion. A man who knows how to dress for the occasion can tell about his personality. You can expect that no little detail is left to chance when it comes to dressing up for men.

For one, men are particular when it comes to accessories. And there’s an accessory that almost every guy out there has, and that’s the watch. Watches aren’t only for telling time; they’re also there to complete a style or look. Watches, when paired with the right wardrobe, make the wearer look savvy and stylish. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the best watches that men can buy this 2020.

Omega Seamaster

Due to the world being plunged in a pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been postponed. Patrons of the event don’t need to be sad, though, as they can still take a piece of the Olympics with them. With Omega partnering with the Olympics, they released their brand of Omega Seamasters, made especially for the event.

When it comes to elegance and a level of eliteness, you can’t go wrong with the Omega Seamaster. No matter the occasion, these watches do not disappoint. The 2020 Olympic-themed seamasters have designs that are inspired by the global sporting event. There’s also a limited edition case back, which has the 2020 Olympics emblem. Don’t miss out on grabbing one of these rare Seamasters as there are only 2020 pieces available.

Bell & Ross BR03-92 Nightlum

For those who want to be unique with their style, the Bell & Ross BR03-92 Nightlum is the watch for them. The watch has a square shape and a no-frills design. It’s simplistic yet stylish design will make men want this piece. With a sapphire crystal face and a durable leather strap, this watch can complement casual looks with ease.

Rolex Submariner

Rolex is a household name when it comes to luxury watches. The Rolex Submariner is a perfect example of a watch that brings both elegance and eliteness to any attire. Imagine going to a party with your party clothes and a Rolex on. People will immediately turn their heads towards you for wearing such a masterful piece.

The Rolex Submariner was initially designed to be a commercial diver’s watch, hence the “Oyster Perpetual Date” on the watch’s face signifying it’s durable, water-resistant feature. Along with the black and white design of the watch, the dial is deceptively simple. The design adds a smooth, refreshing look for the eyes when looking at the watch.

Braun BN0021

Braun is known for making elegant watches without breaking their customer’s budget. With the Braun BN0021, you’ll look extremely sophisticated with an industrial-themed design. Although the watch is small compared to the other watches on this list, its thickness is 8.5mm, and a diameter of 38mm adds to its overall aesthetics. You can wear this watch for a business meeting or a romantic date, and you’ll be sure to turn heads around with this piece.

G-Shock Mudmaster

Who says you can’t look good while doing dirty jobs? The G-Shock Mudmaster has been made for that purpose; style while working under pressure. The watch is extremely durable and is designed for people who frequently come in contact with mud, dust, debris, and other harmful materials. The G-Shock Mudmaster also comes with a digital compass, LED lighting, and a thermometer.

Casio produces some of the world’s toughest watches, and the Mudmaster is another perfect example to come out from the brand. Casio made these watches to withstand extreme shock and harmful vibrations that can damage an ordinary watch. Most shockingly, the G-Shock Mudmaster was even rumored to withstand small explosions.

IWC Portofino Chronograph

The IWC or the International Watch Company is known for creating watches that combine precision engineering and stylish designs together. One such example of that is the IWC Portofino Chronograph. The IWC Portofino Chronograph is a watch that’s sure to impress a lot of people.

The watch features a simplistic yet elegant design that looks good with both casual and business attires. The IWC Portofino Chronograph has a 42mm rose gold case and a stunning brown alligator leather strap.

Nixon A1091-3095

Sometimes, men just can’t keep their childish ways away, hence the saying “Toys for the Big Boys.” The Nixon A1091-3095 is just that, a perfect watch for the child inside every guy. Nixon’s watches come in a wide variety of designs that include classic characters such as Mickey Mouse and R2-D2.

Nixon is also known for inserting icons, most notably Metallica, with their watch designs. Though the watch can be quite quirky to watch at times, it’s one of the best looking out there. One thing to note about Nixon’s watches is their incredible attention towards detail, which is an excellent quality you should look for in a renowned watchmaker.

Takeaway

Although men aren’t known for their fashion sense, you can be sure that they’ll dress the best when there’s an occasion. Men are particular of their style in watches and how it compliments them. The watches above are some of the best men’s watches that men can buy this 2020.