Southern Thailand’s Miss Samila 2020 Beauty Pageant Ends in Chaos

Fans of the Beauty Pageant Miss Samila 2020 in Southern Thailand have expressed outrage after judges called for a a stalemate. The judges decided to end end the Miss Samila 2020 contest and give all 10 finalists a fair share of the prize money. The decision drew strong criticism from pageant followers.

“The contest was famous, but nobody will join it from now,” one person wrote on the contest’s Facebook account.

“Judges should be ashamed of themselves. The contest has become infamous,” another added.

“If it ended this way, don’t have the event next time. The image of Samila has been damaged,” was another comment.

The Miss Samila 2020 contest was a highlight of the annual Food from Two Seas fair held near Samila beach in Muang district of Songkhla. It offered a winner’s purse of 200,000 baht.

Oraphan Na Chiang Mai demanded to see scores

The pageant drew 49 entrants this year, and there was supposed to be only one winner. But the local contest came under the national spotlight on Monday as it ended in chaos, the Bangkok Post reported

The event on Monday was the semi-final, when half of the 10 remaining entrants were to be eliminated. The last five would go through to the final round, and the other five would be sent home.

But a video clip posted on TikTok showed contestant Oraphan Na Chiang Mai demanding to see the scores from the judges for herself. Also the four others who failed to survive the cut.

“I would like to speak on behalf of all who were eliminated. We have experience gained from other contests. We also know from answering the questions [from the judges] that we should get high scores and go through,” she said from the stage, to a mixture of cheers and jeers from the audience.

The judges refused to reveal the scores, fuelling fans’ suspicions about the transparency of the contest.