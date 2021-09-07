The Next Men’s Fashion Trends according to London’s Fashion Week

A lot of menswear collection is coming out amidst the pandemic. With that, London’s Men’s Fashion Trends week had showcased genderless clothing made by famous designers across the globe. This benefits a wide range of audiences looking for new normal outfits, irrespective of the season.

In the past years, the fashion week became so political that caters to a larger audience. The best example is when Bethany Williams, a well-known designer, made use of the platform to work with social change in London. It brought many opportunities to feature her inspired collections in a wider market as well.

Curious to see different outfits that might suit you, gentlemen? Well, look no further!

The Most-Bought Men’s Fashion Trends In 2021

Men’s Shorts

To break gender inequality, men can also wear shorts. This is the most comfortable and cool to wear during the summer. Men wearing shorts became more popular because of TikTok, where the millennials spend most of their time during the lockdown.

Men’s shorts come in different styles and materials, depending on the style of outfit you want to achieve. Some shorts are pleated and others are baggies but both serve enough comfort for the gents.

Streetwear Jeans

Combining streetwear clothes with jeans and sneakers will make you well-dressed. Choose high-quality items, especially in picking out jeans not to wear out shortly. Keep an eye on the fabric whether it meets the fashion standards. Also, know the right fitting by measuring your body type before purchasing a pair of pants. This will help to look at your best.

One more thing is to select the type of streetwear jeans that will match your overall outfit. It could be denim or cargo jeans according to your needs.

Plaid Pants

Buying individual pieces of menswear is much recommended than getting a matching suit. And so, plaid pants for men are a great investment to still sort out amazing outfits. It is very versatile that can go with a variety of tops, like a hoodie, polo, and shirt. It is also good to pair with sneakers to look more casual.

However, most plaid plants have complex designs making it harder to find what goes well with them. Do research on how to style plaid pants right, not all patterns can match such types of pants very well.

To mention a few tops that best fit for plaid pants includes denim jacket, printed shirt, black shirt, dark-colored velvet blazer, and any darker shade shirts.

Tank Tops

Most men prefer wearing tank tops to a plain shirt for some reason. It is very functional that can be worn on the beach or during normal days. There are plain tank tops and those with pattern designs, whichever suits your style.

Compared to other men’s fashion trends, this one is the simplest and yet can be styled in different ways. Brighter shade tank tops are best combined with jeans or shorts. When it is too loose, slim-fit bottoms are its perfect pair. Some may opt to wear tank tops with an undershirt to pull off a stylish outfit or a blazer to look cooler.

Final Thoughts

Identifying the proper outfits for your everyday activities can add up to your comfort and confidence. More than that, Men’s Fashion Trends make a way to adapt to social changes especially these days with political matters, for instance. The fashion week in London may not be celebrated as before but it still unites many designers around the world to show their masterworks.

It includes impressive Men’s Fashion Trends that capture much heart and has also introduced new designers. Such a digital collection of Men’s Fashion Trends reaches millions of audiences.

