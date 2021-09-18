Shopping
The 5 Best Online Clothing Shopping Sites in Bahrain.
The online clothing shopping industry of Bahrain has seen an evident rise in figures in the past few years. Revenue in the Fashion segment is projected to reach US$152m by the end of 2021. More than 40% of the revenue is estimated to be generated by the online shopping sector. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 5.12%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$186m by 2025. The amazing growth has been mainly fueled by the introduction of a handful of different online shopping sites in Bahrain. So, in the article, we will look at the best online clothing shopping sites in Bahrain.
1. Namshi
Namshi is one of the leading online clothing shopping sites in Bahrain. Namshi has a huge range of fashion and apparel. Namshi deals in more than 800 international and local brands. Well-known brands such as Ella, Forever 21, Ginger, Mango, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Missguided, New Look, Topshop, Trendyol, River Island, Threadz by Ajooni, Anotah, Haya’s Closet, Brave Soul, Burton, Calvin Klein, EA7 Emporio Armani, Fifteen Minutes, Jack & Jones, New Look, Produkt, Seventy Five, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas are available on Namshi. An amazing range of cardigans, sweaters, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, jeans, nightwear, pants, chinos, polo shirts, shirts, shorts, sportswear, suits, swimwear, t-shirts and vests is available on the site. Facilities such as cash on delivery, fast delivery and exchange and 100% genuine products are one of the highlights of the site. Namshi completes the shipping process within 2 to 4 business days. Avail verified and 100% working Namshi Coupons on GC Coupons.
2. Splash Fashions
Splash Fashions is known for the huge variety of clothing available on their site. A commendable range of dresses, playsuits, jumpsuits, nightwear, winterwear, outerwear, hoodies, sweatshirts, cardigans, sweaters, coats, jackets, tops, t-shirts, shirts, blouses, tunics, vests, camisoles, bottoms, leggings, jeggings, jeans, pants, joggers, skirts, shorts, maternity and swimwear are available on the official site of Splash Fashions. Splash Fashion deals in well-acknowledged brands such as 2xtremz, Bossini, Character, Denim, Elle, Iconic, Intimates, Kappa, Lee Cooper, Splash, Being Human, L’homme, New Balance, Adidas, Nike, Puma and Reebok. On Splash Fashions, you can get facilities such as free shipping, click and collect and home delivery.
There is a shipping charge of BHD 2 applicable on orders that are lesser than BHD 20. All the orders above BHD 20 are subjected to free delivery. You can save more money at Splash Fashions by using verified and 100% valid Splash Fashions Promo Codes.
6th Street
6th Street is a great site for newly launched fashion and apparel.
You can shop from their newly launched collection of autumn for 2021. Or you can shop the latest launches of the brands such as Aldo, Parfois and Tommy Hilfiger. 6th Street has a really rich range of t-shirts, polo shirts, pants, lingerie, skirts, sleepwear, sportswear, jumpsuits, maternity clothing, shirts, shorts, jeans, sweaters, knitwear, underwear, jackets, coats and swimwear. You can look between a huge number of brands and then choose what to buy. LC Waikiki, R&B, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Ardene, La Vie En Rose, Adidas, Vero Moda, Nike, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Adidas, Aeropostale, Jack & Jones, Nike and Beverly Hills Polo Club are some of the well-known brands available on the site. Orders that are less than BHD 20 are applicable for a shipping fee of BHD 3. Orders of BHD 20 or more are delivered for free. Shipments from 6th Street gets delivered within 5-7 days for most of the areas positively. 6th Street Coupon Codes will help you save up to 20% extra on your order.
Centrepoint
The fourth site on our list is Centrepoint. Centrepoint is one of the leading sites in men, women and kids clothing. Centrepoint has a huge variety in beachwear, maternity wear, jumpsuits, playsuits, t-shirts, shirts, blouses, tunics, kimonos, jeans, joggers, leggings, jeggings, skirts, nightwear, lingerie, vests, waistcoats, chinos, pants, shorts, sports and activewear on their site. International brands such as Splash, Lee Cooper, Bossini, Iconic, Kappa, Trendyol, Adidas, Vero Moda, New Balance, Jack & Jones, Being Human and Arrow are present on Centrepoint. Free shipping is available on all orders above BHD 20. You also get the option of click and collect in Centrepoint. The option of fast home delivery is available on Centrepoint. Centrepoint usually completes the shipment within 2 business days.
Brands For Less
Brands For Less is a hub for new and exclusive clothing at an affordable price. On Brands For Less, you can take a look at the wide range of Casual Shirts, Dress Shirts, Hoodies, Sweaters, Jackets, Outerwear, Jeans, Pants, Polo Shirts, Shorts, Sleepwear, Homewear, Sportswear, Suits, Blazers, Swimwear, T-Shirts, Vests, Underwear, Bodysuit, Dresses, Jumpsuits, Playsuits, Leggings, Tights, Lingerie, Skirts, Tops and Tees and then choose what you
want to buy. Brands such as River Island, Forever 21, Ginger, Nike, Mango, Brave Soul, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Brave Soul, Burton, Miss Selfridge, Missguided, New Look, Topshop, Trendyol, River Island, Gucci, Produkt, Seventy Five, Threadz by Ajooni, Anotah, Haya’s Closet, Calvin Klein, Emporio Armani, Fifteen Minutes, Jack & Jones, New Look, Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas are accessible on the site. There is a shipping charge of BHD 3 on orders that are less than BHD 40. Orders above BHD 40 are delivered for free. Brands For Less completes its shipping process within 7 to 9 days.
So, this was our list for The 5 Best Online Clothing Shopping Sites in Bahrain.