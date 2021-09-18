The 5 Best Online Clothing Shopping Sites in Bahrain.

There is a shipping charge of BHD 2 applicable on orders that are lesser than BHD 20. All the orders above BHD 20 are subjected to free delivery. You can save more money at Splash Fashions by using verified and 100% valid Splash Fashions Promo Codes.

6th Street

6th Street is a great site for newly launched fashion and apparel.

You can shop from their newly launched collection of autumn for 2021. Or you can shop the latest launches of the brands such as Aldo, Parfois and Tommy Hilfiger. 6th Street has a really rich range of t-shirts, polo shirts, pants, lingerie, skirts, sleepwear, sportswear, jumpsuits, maternity clothing, shirts, shorts, jeans, sweaters, knitwear, underwear, jackets, coats and swimwear. You can look between a huge number of brands and then choose what to buy. LC Waikiki, R&B, Levis, Tommy Hilfiger, Ardene, La Vie En Rose, Adidas, Vero Moda, Nike, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Adidas, Aeropostale, Jack & Jones, Nike and Beverly Hills Polo Club are some of the well-known brands available on the site. Orders that are less than BHD 20 are applicable for a shipping fee of BHD 3. Orders of BHD 20 or more are delivered for free. Shipments from 6th Street gets delivered within 5-7 days for most of the areas positively. 6th Street Coupon Codes will help you save up to 20% extra on your order.

Centrepoint

The fourth site on our list is Centrepoint. Centrepoint is one of the leading sites in men, women and kids clothing. Centrepoint has a huge variety in beachwear, maternity wear, jumpsuits, playsuits, t-shirts, shirts, blouses, tunics, kimonos, jeans, joggers, leggings, jeggings, skirts, nightwear, lingerie, vests, waistcoats, chinos, pants, shorts, sports and activewear on their site. International brands such as Splash, Lee Cooper, Bossini, Iconic, Kappa, Trendyol, Adidas, Vero Moda, New Balance, Jack & Jones, Being Human and Arrow are present on Centrepoint. Free shipping is available on all orders above BHD 20. You also get the option of click and collect in Centrepoint. The option of fast home delivery is available on Centrepoint. Centrepoint usually completes the shipment within 2 business days.

Brands For Less

Brands For Less is a hub for new and exclusive clothing at an affordable price. On Brands For Less, you can take a look at the wide range of Casual Shirts, Dress Shirts, Hoodies, Sweaters, Jackets, Outerwear, Jeans, Pants, Polo Shirts, Shorts, Sleepwear, Homewear, Sportswear, Suits, Blazers, Swimwear, T-Shirts, Vests, Underwear, Bodysuit, Dresses, Jumpsuits, Playsuits, Leggings, Tights, Lingerie, Skirts, Tops and Tees and then choose what you