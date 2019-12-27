Finding Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelets Wholesale Online

If you’re planning on going into the jewelry business, one thing that’s imperative for you to set up is a reliable supply chain. Being able to obtain rings, necklaces, earrings and sterling silver bangle bracelets wholesale is a must for anyone entering the jewelry business.

The quality and reliability of your suppliers are what enables you to establish a reputation as an honest and trustworthy jeweller who can fill a customer’s order in a timely fashion.

To establish this reputation, you have to find a supplier with an extensive range of products, and these products have to consistently meet the standards you’ve set.

If you advertise that you sell only 925 sterling silver jewelry, then that’s what your supplier has to supply you with on each and every order you place. Anything less than that damages your store’s reputation.

Researching Suppliers

Like all companies, there is a period of research that you must perform before opening your business. Bulk supplying of pendants, rings and sterling silver bangle bracelets on a wholesale and regular basis takes time to develop efficiently.

You should find a number of suppliers and then do trial orders with them and see which one performs the best. You also need to weigh the negatives and positives and arrive at the best value and solution for your budding enterprise.

Low prices may be offset by relatively slow delivery times. An inconsistent quality of merchandise may offset easy terms. You need to take all these factors into consideration and rate the suppliers accordingly.

Developing Supplier Relationships

Once you’ve found a likely supplier, one that can supply you with your initial orders, you have to develop the relationship with the supplier. Every business relies on growth. If your supplier cannot keep up with the growth of your business, you must look for another supplier who can.

By developing the relationship and keeping the supplier informed about your growth potential before the fact, you can provide the supplier with the knowledge they need to match your growth on their end of the supply chain. Your favorite supplier will appreciate this, and the relationship will be strengthened.

Larger is Better

The most reliable jewelry suppliers are generally those that have been in business for many years and offer a wide range of earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, and sterling silver bangle bracelets wholesale that you can order online.

They will be larger wholesalers that also manufacture their line of jewelry. They will not be simply middlemen that are relying on another manufacturer for their supply of jewelry. This is important as the suppliers must be solely responsible for the orders you place with them.

They will have a website featuring an extensive catalog of their merchandise from which you can choose. They will also have an exchange policy and feature shipping by reliable and trackable carriers.

Once you find a supplier that satisfies all these criteria, you can launch your jewelry business with confidence.