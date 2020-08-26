Adult Sex Doll Brothels are Now Becoming a Growing Phenomenon

Adult Sex dolls are increasingly big business and manufacturers and resellers like www.kanadoll.com are claiming their products are so lifelike people are even marrying them. The UK’s first sex doll brothel opened earlier this year – though in Italy one was shut down. Here’s everything you need to know about the growing phenomenon.

Sex robots are essentially realistic dolls that have sophisticated movements that closely mimic humans so that they can romp. Sex bots are hyper-realistic with features such as built-in heaters to create the feeling of body warmth.

They also have sensors to react to your touch.

Experts say these specialized dolls will start to appear in ordinary homes in the next decade, as lonely humans look for love.

A sex doll brothel was opened in Paris in February 2018, for randy punters who prefer romping with plastic instead of real women. The sex club has several rooms and customers are offered the services of a silicone model instead of a prostitute.

Pictures from inside show four different dolls of different shapes, colors and sizes dressed in skimpy lingerie while the rooms are adorned with images of other sex robots.

Meanwhile, a South Korea’s FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had “deeply humiliated women fans”.

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday’s game.

The incident made headlines around the world.

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul’s claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it “could have easily recognized their use using common sense and experience”.

“The controversy over this ‘real doll’ incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans (and) damaged the integrity of the league,” it said in a statement late Wednesday, handing down the largest fine in its 38-year-history.

FC Seoul accepted the decision, apologized and promised to prevent a repeat.

Reports say a mannequin distributor approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to FC Seoul.

The team said it had asked the police to investigate the provider.

The K-league’s new season kicked off without spectators on May 8 after being postponed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.