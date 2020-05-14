Connect with us

Selfish People Raiding Food Pantries Being Exposed on Social Media
Those donating to shared food pantries had to be more careful. Especially managing the situation better so that they are not hit in a similar manner.

People Abusing Community Pantries in Thailand

Video clips are popping up on Twitter and Facebook of people selfishly pillaging food pantries throughout Thailand. Over the past few days, numerous online posts reported cases of the donations being looted from food pantries.

Many netizens expressed their frustration over their sheer lack of decency and consideration for others.

Villages and urban communities in Thailand have turned to helping neighbours left jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown. By creating dozens of local food pantries comprising instant noodles, canned food, rice grains and soap bars. In less than a week, these generous pantries have been implemented by hundreds, benefited thousands, and widely covered in the media.

Food pantries being emptied withing minutes

Selfish People Raiding Community Pantries Being Exposed Online

A good Samaritan who set up a food pantry in front of his home got scared after started shouting and demanding he donate more food. A former resident of Hat Yai, who currently lives in Bangkok.

He posted a picture on his Facebook page taken from surveillance cameras at his friend’s house. – along with a caption explaining that his friend installed the pantry in front of his house and put up a sign inviting the less fortunate to take food from it.

But later, as rain fell, the man was forced to take the pantry back into his house but he left the sign there. At 2.50pm, his maid called while he was outside, saying about eight people were at his house demanding food.

Some of them kept ringing the house bell in frustration because they saw the sign and hoped there would be some food available, but when they saw there wasn’t any they refused to leave until they got what they wanted.

The Facebook post added that those donating to shared food pantries had to be more careful. Especially managing the situation better so that they are not hit in a similar manner.

Social media also outing food pantry raiders

