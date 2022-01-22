Connect with us

Lifestyles

Samsung Faces Backlash for Transgender Woman in Advertisement
Advertisement

Lifestyles

Stunning Designs Showcased by Interior Design Services Melbourne

Lifestyles

A Few Advantages You Get with LED Warehouse Lighting Installation

Lifestyles

Floor Mats for Universities, Colleges, and Schools 

Lifestyles

Improve the Quality of Your Assignment with Ink my Papers

Lifestyles

What to Consider While Choosing the Best Hair Removal

Lifestyles

Braid Wig For Natural Hair Styling

Lifestyles

Do Hair Building Fibers Really Work?

Lifestyles

Top 5 Popular Aquarium Fish for Children to Take Care Easily

Lifestyles News Regional News

Thai Job Seekers Warned Over Australia Work Visa Scammers

Lifestyles

Samsung Faces Backlash for Transgender Woman in Advertisement

Published

55 mins ago

on

Samsung Apologies for Advertisement with Transgender Person

Samsung has withdrawn an online advertisement in Singapore featuring a hijab-wearing Muslim mother hugging a transgender woman after it sparked a backlash from conservative circles.

Two years ago, Singapore’s High Court ruled in favour of an obscure colonial-era law banning sex between men in the country. Even today, LGBT rights remain a sensitive topic in the prosperous city-state.

An advertisement for “Listen to Your Heart” for wearable technology like noise-cancelling Samsung earbuds and Samsung smartwatches featured the warm bond between a mother and her transgender son.

It triggered a wave of online criticism, with one group describing it as “an unfortunate attempt to push LGBT ideology into a largely conservative Muslim community”.

“We oppose mainstreaming homosexuality and transgenderism into a conservative society,” said “We are Against Pinkdot”, a group opposing Singapore’s LGBTQ rights movement.

Other social media users also took a similar tone, lamenting the ad’s message of “unlimited openness” could negatively impact future generations.

Samsung defended by Pinkdot

Muslims of Malay origin make up a significant minority in the city-state, whereas Chinese make up the majority.

Because of the backlash, Samsung says it is pulling the advertisement from all public platforms since it “may be perceived as insensitive and offensive” by some members of the local community.

In a statement posted on Facebook earlier this week, Samsung said, “We acknowledge the mistakes we have made here.” Singapore’s Pinkdot, one of the largest gay rights groups, rebuffed the “vocal conservatives” who protested the advertisement.

At this point, it’s unclear what the offending statement is — that LGBTQ+ people exist in Singapore, or that we are deserving of loving relationships, or both?

The support for gay rights is increasing in some quarters, but greater acceptance is still resisted. More than 25,000 people signed a petition in 2020 calling for the live stream of Pride celebrations to only be available to adults.

Authorities in Singapore are frequently criticized for their stance toward LGBTQ discord, but officials have defended it, saying the city-state remains largely conservative.

Following the US embassy’s hosting of an online gay rights forum attended by activists in Singapore last May, the highly conservative government warned the embassy not to interfere with local affairs.

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?