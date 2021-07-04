Roger Federer Explains A Few Of His Special Rolexes (Video) – Reprise

The grass courts of Wimbledon are sacred places for all tennis players and it is here that Roger Federer, regularly called the game’s most prominent player, has dominated.

The 39-year-old Swiss Roger Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion and tied for the record number of Grand Slam succeeds at 20 with Rafael Nadal.

Federer is a long-lasting Rolex envoy, and as such normally possesses a couple of Rolex models, both new and vintage.

In the video underneath, Roger Federer is met by previous world number one, Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj (likewise connected with Rolex).

Federer clarifies the meaning of three Rolex watches from his assortment that are uncommon to him.

Roger Federer has been a Rolex represetative (or testimonee as the brand likes to say) since 2001.

In two late recordings on the Rolex YouTube account, the record-holding 20-time Grand Slam champion, known as the GOAT in tennis circles, clarifies in a way that would sound natural to him what he adores about his Rolex watches.

Federer clarifies that this Datejust is one of his number one looks as it generally helps him to remember Wimbledon. You’ll need to watch the video yourself to comprehend why this is the situation – and it’s not a direct result of the photograph or the success!

In the video beneath, Federer discusses his Rolex Datejust Perpetual, clarifying that it was the watch he wore in the photograph of him holding his fifteenth Grand Slam prize subsequent to winning Wimbledon on July 5, 2009 (above).

In a subsequent video, Federer keeps conversing with a Rolex Oyster Perpetual in his grasp just as a unique 1926 Oyster – this time, however, talking about the significance of the word symbol. His decision (obviously) is that Rolex is a symbol.

I love the way mindfully Federer talks and – most importantly – handles the looks as he talks. He truly appears to think often about them. Also, as a long-term diplomat, I would trust that is the situation.

SOURCE : quillandpad

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-news/