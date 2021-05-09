Retro Football Shirts and Historic Football Kit Become New Trend

The market for vintage football shirts has been growing over time, and historical football kits are more popular than ever. With so many different retro football kit options to choose from, is it really something you should buy? And, more importantly, how do you navigate this new market?

Buying a Classic Football Kit

You can find all kinds of retro football shirts online, many of them genuine. The market for them has exploded now that kits change on a regular basis, and certain old football shirts can fetch hundreds or thousands of dollars through online marketplaces.

In most cases, the meaningful retro football shirts and kits are the ones that matter most and get the most attention. If one of these kits is tied to a special year in the related team’s history, expect to see them sold for huge amounts, usually as collectibles that people are not even really supposed to wear.

If you are looking for these vintage football shirts, you can find them in thrift stores, but it is a lot easier to look online. There are plenty of sites around the internet that catalog, list, and manage these shirts, acting as marketplaces for people to sell or trade them safely and securely.

Are Classic Football Shirts Really Valuable?

There are two reasons why classic football shirts have such a high value. The first is that a lot of them are not officially produced anymore, with only replicas and bootleg shirts being easily available in large amounts.

This means that they are not just collectible but in limited supply, which gets more limited as they wear out or get destroyed. With so few left, the price of getting them has become higher, making them elusive items that a lot of people will happily pay to own.

The other main reason is that they have a history. These shirts may have come from teams that achieved great things in certain years, had a personal connection to older fans, or came from a year where that team had a completely unique kit design that never returned.

This value all comes from the community, so it can fluctuate based on various things. If a team suddenly brings back an old kit or re-uses an old design, expect the original to either drop in price or skyrocket. Just like all collectibles, you can’t really control what price these items end up being valued at by the people who would want to buy them.

Should I Buy Them?

Buying a kit like this might seem like an expensive thing to do if you are not into that specific team. However, if you have a personal investment in the time, tournament, or general era that the shirt came from, then it can be much more worth it.

Some people also get into it to re-sell the shirts later on for a profit. This is a good use of them since they are limited – even reproduction runs of the old designs will not be quite the same. Like any collectible, somebody who owns one has an item that others will happily pay for.

If you want to wear them, it depends on the actual shirt. Some are so rare that wearing one and letting it get damaged would instantly make it lose half of its value. Others are still fairly common, just limited in supply, which makes them a lot easier to wear without fear of them getting dirty or damaged.

Are They Worth Re-Selling?

If you are interested in getting into the market to re-sell these shirts and kits for a profit, it helps to understand each classic football kit you see. If you do not know the actual value of a retro football kit, then you can end up paying more than you should have for it. Remember that reproduction runs and third-party replicas are also quite a large market, so there are ways around inflated price scams.

Really, the vintage football kit market is a very specific one that many people do not even know exists. If you have any kind of interest in it, then it can be worth looking into, but keep in mind that not all shirts are valued that highly. You can always check any kits you own to see if you have anything valuable, though.