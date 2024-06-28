Polish Citizenship: Opening the Doors to Europe!

Do you dream of living in a dynamic country with a rich history, developed economy and friendly people? Poland is your ideal choice! And in order to make your stay here as comfortable and trouble-free as possible, obtaining Polish citizenship will be the key to new opportunities.

– Freedom of movement: With a Polish passport you can travel freely throughout the European Union and 183 other countries without a visa.

– Right to work: You can freely take a job in any company in Poland or any other EU country.

– Access to education: Your children can study at prestigious Polish universities on an equal footing with Polish citizens.

– Health care: You have access to high quality medical care throughout Poland.

– Social benefits: You can enjoy the social guarantees and benefits provided to Polish citizens.

– Retaining your citizenship: Poland does not require you to renounce your original citizenship, so you can hold dual citizenship.

Options for citizenship:

1. Repatriation:

– Eligible for repatriation are:

o Persons of Polish origin, as well as their children and grandchildren.

o Persons born on the territory of Poland before 1939. o Persons who had Polish citizenship in the past.

o Persons who had Polish citizenship in the past and lost it.

– Repatriation procedure:

o Proof of Polish origin (collection of documents).

o Residence in Poland for at least 1 year.

o Knowledge of the Polish language at the level B1.

o No criminal record.

2. Marriage to a Polish citizen:

– Conditions:

o Married to a Polish citizen for at least 3 years.

o Residency in Poland for at least 2 years.

o Knowledge of Polish at A2 level.

o No criminal record.

3. Long-term stay:

– Conditions:

o Continuous legal residence in Poland for at least 5 years (1 year – for persons of Polish origin).

o Knowledge of Polish at B2 level.

o No criminal record.

o Stable source of income.

4. special merits:

– Citizenship may be granted to persons who have special merits to Poland in the field of:

o Science.

o Culture.

o Sport.

o Business.

Procedure for obtaining citizenship:

– Submission of the application: The application for citizenship is submitted to the voivodeship office in the place of residence or write a letter directly to the president.

– Consideration of the case:

The voivode reviews the application within a few months; while the president may review for several years.

Obtaining Polish citizenship is an investment in your future.

Take a step towards a new life today!

Important: The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not constitute advice. To clarify the details of your case, it is better to contact specialists in this field.

