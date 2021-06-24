People Escaping Pandemic to Enjoying Summer on Patio Sunloungers

As the weather gets hotter, your garden is most likely to be the place you will be spending a lot of your time on your deck on patio sunloungers. This means that it’s important you have it ready for when the sun is beaming down on you. To help you with these moments, we have put a guide together of four changes you can make ready for the summer months. You’ll have your garden in tip-top shape ready to show off to your guests in no time while your bask in nature in your sunlounger.

When it comes to getting your garden ready for the summer months, one of the most important things to consider is your furniture. Whether you are looking into getting some cheap sunloungers to relax and read a book on, a new table to enjoy your BBQ food off or decorative items to spruce up the look of your garden, there is plenty to consider.

Touch Up Your Fences

During the cold months, your fences will have taken some damage, causing the paintwork to look a little tired. By touching up your garden fences, you can instantly enhance the look of your garden and have it looking new.

If you’ve had the same type of fence colour for a while, why not take this opportunity to change the colour to add a new dynamic to your garden. The best thing about touching up your fences is it’s cost-effective and makes a huge difference to the look. Just like when you see a newly cut lawn, you can instantly see the difference.

Clean Up Your Patio with New Sunloungers

If you have a patio or decking, make sure you cast your eye over it. As with your fencing, it can get damaged during the winter months, causing it to look unappealing. You may have some weeds growing in between the lining, or the greenery next to it overgrowing.

It’s always a wise idea to give it a spray down and scrub to clean off any dirt that may have attached itself. If you have some potted plants, why not use them to decorate your decking and make it a homely area to relax in.

Start Planting

Plants are a great way to add colour to your garden and make it a warm cosy place to relax. Many garden centres will sell ready grown plants that you can simply add to your garden borders to add a splash of texture. You could always look to start growing your own vegetables and plant a tomato plant or grow some onions.

Vegetable plants look great and can be very rewarding – especially when you use the vegetables you have grown in your own cooking.

There are so many little changes you can make to your garden to get it ready for the summer months. Our advice would be to consider what your budget is and make the change that makes the greatest difference.