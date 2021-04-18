People Consider Moving Options as the Cost of Living in New York Soars

New York is the city where dreams are made. The city attracts the people present around and even from far away. As you evaluate the best long distance moving options to New York, you must also have a clear understanding of the cost of living in the big city. The city is known as the most expensive city to live in the US, therefore, before you move in, you should know the cost.

Calculating the living expenses for New York

There are numerous numbers of factors that affect the living cost such as living standards or your lifestyle. Depending on the factors like whether you are a student, professional, or a job seeker, you will find the difference in living expenses according to your income value.

Remember that the city is broad therefore it has many options to live in and you can choose an option as per your choice. Check out the different costs:

Buying a home in New York

If you are considering buying a home then, of course, you should be flexible with your budget because it is not easy to buy a home in this city. As per the data of 2018, a single-family could buy an apartment by having an amount of around $403,900 and now the cost has increased.

On average there is a rise of 4.50% in the cost of buying a home per year. So according to this, you can get to know the cost of buying whenever you are thinking to buy a home there. In case, if you want to live in the center of the city then you should have around $1 million just for a one-bedroom set in your hands.

Owning a home in the city is like a dream come true but if you are good with your budget then getting a deal to buy a home is just an ideal option for you.

New York Transportation charges

Unless you are not rich enough to live in Manhattan which is considered as the most expensive area of New York city, you will take the subway to commute in the entire city. Most of the people who are living in the city don’t possess cars and use the subway to go around to save the cost.

The parking cost and the higher gasoline price are the main reasons behind why people don’t have cars there and prefer the local transportation to move around in the city. Taxis are also used for transportation but to get the facility of the taxi, you should be ready to pay $3.00 per mile.

While on the other hand, the subway is the cheapest way to travel in which you need to pay $2.75 for one ride. The best way is to get a monthly pass of the subway which you will get just for $127. This is considered the best way to commute in the city.

Utilities charges

Though the utility costs are completely different depending on your needs and preferences. On average a person has to pay around $152.02 per month for all the basic utilities like internet connection, water, heating, entertainment, and so on. The cost of the internet supply in the city is the same like the rest parts.

Home rental

The crazy housing market of New York city is the main reason behind the higher living cost. According to the 2020 reports, it has been said that the average rent in the city is $3,074 per month which could increase or decrease depending on the area you choose to live in. the center of the city is considered as the most expensive.

While for a one-bedroom apartment, you have to pay approximately $2,098 per month. So, now you know the home rental cost and could make the decision whether the city is the right choice to move in or you can’t afford it.

Food cost

Get ready to pay a little higher for food in New York. The mass-produced items like the canned food, cereal are available at the lesser cost while the cost for the other products such as fresh food, beef, and so on is higher. If you purchase the items in bulk and do the entire cooking at your home then you have to pay around $400 to $500 per month while you need to avoid going to the restaurants. This is the minimum food cost while it also depends on your diet.

Miscellaneous expenses

Apart from all the above-mentioned costs, there are also some different costs that you have to pay. Some costs like new clothing, business expenses, gifts, dental clinic, prescriptions, and so on. There could also be some other costs that you have to pay according to your needs and as per your choice.

Bottom line

These are the different costs that you have to pay for survival in the city. The above costs are mentioned as average costs but it also depends on your living standard and income. You must know all about the cost related to the move and survival in New York before you relocate. The expenses could also be increased or decrease as per your preferences.