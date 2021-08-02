Modern Tools to Help You Get a Curvy Backside Like Kim Kardashian

We see it all over social media and pop culture, from your favorite famous celebrities like Kim Kardashian to a huge number of social media influencers – everyone is showing off their voluminous backsides in dresses, jeans, and bikinis. Everyone wants a bigger butt and here is the secret behind how to get yours.

The real question is, what are all these people doing to get such nicely shaped booties and is it something that you can do to achieve the same goal? There are many ways to grow your backside from doing certain exercises at the gym that target your glutes, to surgical and non surgical treatments that will add volume to your buttocks or hip dips, such as butt implants, Brazilian Butt Lifts, and Sculptra injections.

Depending on what your overall goals are and what you are open to, you can either go with something that is completely natural and non-invasive like working out to minimally invasive like Sculptra butt injections. Sculptra butt lift is a minimally invasive solution to butt enhancement with minimal recovery period and naturally appearing long lasting results.





If you are looking for more dramatic and faster results then Brazilian butt lift, which is a common surgical procedure for butt enhancement procedure amongst celebrities and influencers, should be considered. Here are some butt growing secrets that some of your favorite celebs and influencers don’t want you to know. Keep reading for more.

Workouts are still your best friend

Starting with the basics, we all know that working out and gaining muscle mass can grow targeted areas of your body. Celebrity trainers even use specific ways to work out to target the glutes without gaining too much muscle around the legs if the goal is to keep your legs lean and add more projection to the backside.

Chances are, Kim Kardashian’s trainer focuses on these kinds of exercises, in addition to some additional assistance to enhance her backside. Some of the best exercises to achieve this look include deadlifts, lunges, and bridges, all of which target the muscles in your posterior chain (the structures that make up the back side of your body).

A major plus of deadlifting specifically is that it is a compound exercise, meaning that it is a great workout for your entire body, including your core.

There are some outstanding modern tools that can achieve similar results as a traditional workout by using modern technology and magnetic muscle stimulation. CoolTone is just a step away from an actual workout, without having to work out.

This tool uses electromagnetic technology to send pulses to your muscles, contracting them for you giving you the results of a workout. For the best results the suggested amount of sessions is between 4 and 6 and should be spread out with 2 – 3 days in between.

Injectable fillers to help you get the extra edge like Kim Kardashian



While working out and adding muscle definition is a great way to give your butt a nice lift, there is a reason that medical spas and plastic surgery clinics are growing, alongside the booties around the world. Getting surgery is not for everyone, which is why this injectable butt lift is becoming increasingly popular amongst doctors, celebrities, and anyone who wants a bigger butt.





Sculptra is an injectable solution made up of poly-l-lactic acid and water that works by stimulating your own collagen production. There are particles in your body that would normally break down, that the collagen then wraps around, preventing them from breaking down. Over the course of 2 – 3 months, the treatment area expands leaving you with a ton of extra volume and a bigger and rounder backside.

Sculptra can also be injected in more specific areas such as the hips to fill in hip dips that can’t be filled in even with exercise. The treatment is minimally invasive with almost no downtime. The main thing you need to do for aftercare is to massage the area five times a day for five days. With the right amount of sculptra, you should have a bigger booty in 2 – 3 months with results that can last up to 4 years.

Surgical intervention for fastest results, but with a caveat

Following Sculptra is the Brazilian Butt Lift, which even though does require surgical intervention, does not require an implant and may be preferable to some (especially if you have the secondary goal of eliminating fat).

Kim Kardashian’s Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a popular procedure for people who want to add more volume to their backsides and involves the harvesting of fat from one part of the body (typically around the abdomen, arms, or legs) to then be injected into the buttock.

Brazilian Butt Lifts are a little more invasive than Sculptra because they do involve surgical intervention to take the fat from other areas of the body. Naturally, in order to be a candidate for the procedure you need to have some extra fat on your body that can be used. The results are immediate; however you will need up to 4 weeks of down time to recover from it.

Finally, the notorious butt implant, one of the first butt enhancements on the market. Butt implants typically consist of solid silicone implants that are surgically placed into the buttocks right below the muscle. Because they involve a foreign object in the body, risk of infection is higher than that of the options listed above. Recovery time is usually between 2 and 4 weeks and results are long lasting.

Ultimately the decision of what procedure is right for you depends on how far you are willing to go and what kind of results you are looking for. The above mentioned methods are the most popular treatments used by celebrities and influencers and have taken over the market over the course of the past ten years. Medical technology has allowed for less invasive and safer methods to create a larger backside, which has certainly been put to good use.



